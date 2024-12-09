It’s goodbye, but not for long

After a long time at Rock County, it’s time to say goodbye, but you’ll still see me around. Yeah, changing campuses within the same university is a bit complicated, and pricey if you saw how much I’ve spent on gas so far. I joined the Rock County campus in the fall of 2022 right after another crazy and fun summer in Kosova – that’s a country in southeastern Europe for those that think Italy is a city in Paris. I started my time in college pursuing engineering, but changed majors after a feeling of wanting to see the world, especially after I found out I was going back to Kosova for that winter break. When I returned, I did international business for the 2023 spring semester. But after realizing that I talk too much, I found myself doing journalism, which I’m still doing.

I joined the Royal Purple in January of 2024 – don’t ask me what happened the day before, I’ve moved on since. When I first started, I had just completed my first semester doing journalism but moving from a controlled class environment to an actual publication in a month. I had the feeling of “What the heck did I get myself into?” But after some time, I felt comfortable. My interviewing skills got better along with my personal confidence, and I felt confident enough to announce soccer games for UWW-TV. And during that I started my own podcast, which I still do today, after taking a podcasting class at the Rock County campus.

Journalism as a major and career helps me learn and tell all of the information that I have learned so far in life. It also gives me an opportunity to see the world, as I want to travel and see places, and go to Kosova and Albania as much as I can.

I make clear to people that I’m proud to be Albanian. It’s not easy being part of the most prideful community in the world. Especially when one of our people attended this wonderful university, that of course being the late and great John Belushi.

But this university has given me a wonderful time and while I may be finished at Rock County, I still have over two years left on the main campus. So be prepared for more as I see you next time.