Express the holiday’s with jazz

UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music hosted its semi-annual Holiday Jazz Concert Tuesday, Dec. 3. The concert features Jazz 1, Jazz 2 and Jazz combos. It is usually scheduled after the Gala Holiday Concert; however, due to final’s scheduling, it was performed before the gala this year.

“This is the most laid-back and fun concert of the year,” Michael Hackett said. “We are here to celebrate the holidays and have fun.”

Hackett has been with the UW-W music department since 2018 and is currently the director of jazz studies and associate professor of jazz and commercial music. According to Hackett, this concert has been in the works since the beginning of November, and preparation began after the conclusion of each jazz fall concert. With the timeframe of these fall concerts, the Jazz combo has had the least amount of time to prepare for the Holiday Jazz Concert, having only a few weeks.

“It brings a little school spirit and excitement and it’s a way to end the semester on a high note,” Hackett said.

The history of this concert is a bit fuzzy however it is known that the concert has gone on for at least more than a decade. The concert is not done every year but is performed most years. Every year the music is different and features new musicians and festive tunes.

“We are doing portions of the Nutcracker, which is a classical piece and probably the strongest music that we are doing. It is the best writing, it is written by Stray Horn who was Duke Ellington’s right-hand man, he was kind of the ghostwriter,” Hackett said.

Holidays and passions go hand and hand for some; they are what keeps them driven and the excitement wakes them up in the morning.

“I have wanted to be a musician since I was nine years old, my father was a trumpet player and a band director, it’s a time of year that’s special to me, my birthday is right before Christmas, it’s a really fun time of year,” Hackett said.

“My passion for music has always been there, from the fifth grade to now,” Mel Prince said. “However, it truly became what I wanted to do in high school because of a great music program and wonderful individuals who believed in me from the beginning.”

Prince is a trombonist in the Jazz 2 ensemble and is a UW-W sophomore majoring in instrumental music education. This is Prince’s first time performing in the Holiday Jazz Concert.

“My favorite song is being performed by Jazz 1 and that is Sugar Rum Cherry,” Prince said.

“I’ve always loved listening to music and how music can change your emotions. I have been involved in jazz since seventh grade. It means a lot to be a part of the UW-W Jazz Band. Whenever we perform, we are representing the university and we have to exude a presence of excellence and hard work,” Lauren Koslowski said.

Koslowski performs with Jazz 1 and is a UW-W sophomore majoring in instrumental music education.

“My favorite piece we are playing is Peanut Brittle Brigade by Billy Strayhorn,” Koslowski said. “It’s a fast upbeat tune inspired by the march from the Nutcracker.”

High school seems to be the driving factor for musical passion and it doesn’t stop here.

“My passion for music, especially jazz, definitely stems from my jazz director in high school,” Aiyana Mcaulay said. “He inspired me to become a teacher and helped my love for jazz blossom throughout all four years of high school.”

Mcaulay performs with Jazz 2 and is a UW-W freshman majoring in music education.

“My favorite song that I am performing at the Holiday Jazz Concert is A Christmas Song (chestnuts roasting on an open fire) arranged by Paul Jennings,” Mcaulay said.

The holidays and jazz seem to go hand and hand according to Hackett, “It is just a fun way to express the holidays with jazz, the kids have a good time.”