Warhawks extinguish Prairie Fire on Parents’ Night

The No. 9 ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team defeated Knox College at home over the weekend, 91-49.

The Warhawks found themselves out in front 15-3 early on thanks to a 12-0 run and continued to build off that. A large emphasis for their offense came from the transition game, as 27 of their points came from the fast break.

“I felt like we came out guns a-blazing, which is always good to see,” head coach Keri Carollo said.

Their transition offense could not execute the way it did without their stellar defensive presence, however. The Warhawks consistently made their way into the Prairie Fire passing lanes and applied heaps of pressure.

“A lot of teams we’ll play this year are going to dribble drive, they’re going to try to penetrate and kick,” said senior Kacie Carollo. “That’s something that we’re trying to work on, is our team defense and sitting in those gaps and not letting people just go one on one to the rim.”

Whitewater and Knox College both ended up with 10 steals on the game, but the Warhawks made the most of their opportunities, outscoring the Prairie Fire in points off turnovers, 34-13.

“It’s still a work in progress, but it’s definitely getting better,” Keri Carollo said. “I think it’s getting them to understand that it’s a collective team defensive effort, and it’s not up to one person to get the ball stopped.”

A litany of Warhawks lit the scoreboard up. Kacie Carollo led all scorers with 23 points on 7 for 12 shooting and 4 for 6 behind the arc, while also putting up 8 rebounds, 6 assists, a block and a steal in the win. Sophomore guard Bri McCurdy tallied 15 points on 6 for 9 shooting and 3 for 5 from deep to go along with 2 steals and 1 block. Junior guard Renee Rittmeyer put up 15 points of her own on 5 for 6 shooting and a perfect 2 for 2 beyond the arc.

“I thought it was really good game for us,” Rittmeyer said. “It’s always the best when everyone gets to play, one through 20. It’s always a hype thing for us.”

The win also came on Parents’ Night for Whitewater, as many player’s parents were in attendance to witness the Warhawks dominant win over Knox College.

“Before college, you know, they’re always bringing us to tournaments. They’re a huge part of why we’re here,” Rittmeyer said. “It’s great to just fill the stands up with them and get their recognition too, as well.”

The Warhawks return to Kachel Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 11, to take on the Wheaton College Thunder at 5:30 p.m.

The game will only be the fifth time the Warhawks and Thunder have played each other. Whitewater leads the matchup all time, winning three games and losing one. Whitewater played Wheaton College at home last year, winning 73-45.