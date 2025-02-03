Women’s basketball primed for a strong finish

The last time UW-Whitewater faced off against UW-Stevens Point, the Warhawks walked away with a tough loss. This time around, the Warhawks made sure history didn’t repeat itself. From the opening tip, Whitewater dominated, jumping out to a 13-0 lead, and never looked back in a convincing 70-54 win.

The win not only avenged their earlier loss but also marked another step forward in their impressive WIAC run. Now 16-4 overall and 6-3 in WIAC play, the Warhawks have firmly positioned themselves as contenders in the final stretch of the season.

“They’ve come a long way since our three-game skid,” head coach Keri Carollo said. “I’m proud of their resilience, effort, and focus. Once we got through that rough patch, the team realized they can compete with anyone in the conference.”

A major reason for the team’s renewed confidence is their improvement on defense. While the Warhawks started the season relying heavily on their offensive firepower, they’ve found success with a more defensive-minded approach. The Warhawks have held their opponents to under 60 points in every game during their four-game winning streak.

That defensive intensity was on full display in their latest win. Forcing the Pointers to turn the ball over 15 times and holding them to 33% shooting from the field. Whitewater also had quite an advantage at the free throw line, hitting 20-23 free throws, while the Pointers were just 6-7.

“We’re playing much better defense and keeping teams off the free-throw line — that’s the biggest thing,” Keri Carollo said. “We’re communicating well and playing together. Everything starts with our defense, leading to good offensive opportunities. The team is buying in, working hard, and playing together.”

Leading the way once again was senior point guard Kacie Carollo, who poured in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, making it her fifth straight double-double. Her leadership both offensively and defensively, has been a driving force in the Warhawks recent success.

“Early in the year, we relied on talent to win games,” Kacie Carollo said. “But once conference play started, we realized how strong our conference is and had to really start focusing on defense and keep improving our offense. Now I feel like we’re on a good path; I’m excited about that.”

In addition to Carollo’s performance, sophomore Mia Gillis provided a crucial spark off the bench, finishing with 7 points and 5 rebounds. Gillis’s development has been one of the bright spots for the Warhawks as they push toward the postseason.

“She’s a hard worker who brings the same intensity every day,” Kacie Carollo said. “She’s found her role, and even as a sophomore, she sets a great example for the younger players on the team.”

For Gillis, the team’s close-knit bond has given her the confidence to thrive in her role.

“I feel like our team is so close,” Gillis said. “The captains and the coaches push us to be our best and instill confidence in us so that anyone coming off the bench is ready to play.”

While her contributions have been valuable, she knows there’s still room to grow, particularly on the defensive end. As the Warhawks prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, Gillis is focused on sharpening the little details of her game to help the team in any way she can.

“I want to improve defensively, stay grounded, and focus on the little things like getting rebounds and setting up my teammates for success,” Gillis said.

Despite their recent success, the Warhawks aren’t looking too far ahead. The WIAC is as competitive as it has ever been. No matter the opponent, every game presents a new challenge.

“You can’t look too far ahead because this conference is crazy,” Keri Carollo said. “It’s up for grabs; anyone could win it or get the auto bid. Never count us out; we’ll always be in the mix.”

That mindset will be crucial as Whitewater prepares for the WIAC tournament at the end of February. The Warhawks have the pieces to make a deep run, but execution and consistency will determine how far they go.

With a renewed defensive identity, strong leadership and contributions from across the roster, the Warhawks are shaping into a team that could be dangerous come tournament time. The WIAC is wide open, and if Whitewater continues trending in the right direction, they’ll be a tough matchup for any opponent.

Next, the Warhawks will travel to UW-Oshkosh Feb. 5 for another high-stakes WIAC battle. The Titans handed Whitewater a heartbreaking overtime loss earlier in the season, making this another prime opportunity for the Warhawks to get revenge and continue climbing the conference standings.