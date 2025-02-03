Library enters phase two of construction

Fleuretta Phipps Construction Workers build on Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for expansion project

The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library is undergoing a 4,400 square foot renovation and expansion project. The project runs through four phases within the span of a year.

“Things were a little frustrating at the beginning of the process,” said Library Director Diane Jaroch. “Once construction actually began, everything has been moving along smoothly. Miron Construction and the architectural firm, Studio GC have been great to work with.”

The process for obtaining more space has been ongoing since the early 2000s. A “space needs” assessment was done in 2003. Librarian Anders Dahlgren suggested a future space need of 33,899 total square feet. The library, built in 1991, provides roughly 16,000 square feet of floor space. The expansion that is currently being built adds 4,400 additional square feet.

“There will be a lot of community space with the new additions,” said Jennifer Motszko, head of archives and associate library director. “Libraries are one of the few places where it is not expected that you buy something. With these spaces for the community, there will be more spaces for activities and spaces for people of all ages to hang out. Books aren’t the only things available.”

The new additions will include expanded services for children, spaces for teens, meetings and tutoring, a makerspace for projects or crafts, large group meeting rooms, upgraded seating both indoor and outdoor and better small business services. Nothing will be taken away with the expansion and renovation, pre-existing areas will be improved upon and enlarged.

The library’s construction and renovation runs by a construction timeline consisting of phases. Phase one of construction lasted from Sept. 9 to Oct. 31, 2024. The library closed its doors to the public beginning Sept. 16 and remained closed until mid-October. The areas being renovated were demolished, the sprinkler room was relocated and there was a temporary entrance placed off of Center St. The project is currently in phase two, which is slated to conclude May 30. The library is currently open to the public, but all additions are currently under construction.

Phase three is slated to run May 30 to Oct. 17. During this phase, the additions will be 90% complete and the existing building will be closed for renovations. Any library services will be operated out of the new additions. The project concludes with phase four, which includes the library additions and renovations expecting to be completed by Oct. 17, 2025.

“Libraries are more vital and necessary than ever,” Jaroch said. “[They] are equal-access institutions; they are a public trust where all members of the community can come, without cost, to access materials, learn new skills, and gather together. Libraries also play an integral role in fostering lifelong learning, civic engagement, and fighting disinformation. A community’s library levels the playing field to assure that all may reap the benefits of knowledge and education.”