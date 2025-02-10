Reaching for the finish line

Evan Boller Morgan Amend (center) leaps over a hurdle during a meet in the Kachel Fieldhouse.

With the indoor track and field season ending in early March, and the outdoor season starting shortly after, track and field senior Morgan Amend’s time with the Warhawks is nearing its end. Amend looks to have an impactful last season while making sure to enjoy every moment that she has with her team.

Q: What are some of your goals for your senior season?

A: One of my goals for my senior season is to enjoy every moment of this last season. From practice to meet day I want to take in every moment. Another goal I have for the season is to help my team succeed. I want to be able to contribute to our success as much as I can in my last season here.

Q: What does your meet day routine look like?

A: My meet day routine starts with a good breakfast followed by getting ready for the meet or to ride on the bus. I keep my meet day routine extremely simple. I like to relax with my roommates the night before and keep to my everyday schedule.

Q: What advice do you have for the younger or newer members on your team?

A: Some advice I have for younger members of my team is to use every opportunity and every day to get better. We all have four years here and they go by so quickly. I would encourage them to use every moment and take nothing for granted.

Q: How do you stay prepared for your upcoming meets and what is your training routine?

A: I like to keep a schedule as my body thrives on routine. For my training routine, that can change day to day. I usually train my events two days a week, along with one day of recovery. The last day of my week is used to prepare for the meet on the weekend.

Q: What is your favorite meet or favorite place that you’ve traveled to for track and field?

A: I love traveling to all the different schools in the WIAC conference. Even though we are all in the same state, each university has its own special qualities and factors. Being able to see how amazing the colleges in Wisconsin are make me even more proud to represent my own.

Q: Why did you choose to do hurdles and pole vault? What do you like most about those events?

A: I did hurdles in high school and absolutely loved every aspect of it. As for pole vault, I started that event about two years ago and it has helped me enjoy the sport even more. Doing two events allows me to connect with more members of my team and use the training required for multiple events to better my skills in each of them.

Amend and the senior class of 11 Warhawks will have one last chance to represent the purple and white at home during this indoor season. Whitewater will host the Midwest Elite Saturday, Feb. 15.