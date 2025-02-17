Seabiscuit: Warhawk Alley’s robotic friend

Kaylee Schram hard at work at Warhawk Alley, Feb 14, 2025.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has many recreational options to have fun while students take breaks from studying. However, only one option has a fun robotic friend who has been lovingly named “Seabiscuit.” Seabiscuit is a lane machine that both cleans and oils the bowling lanes. Friends of Seabiscuit, otherwise known as staff, can be seen treating him similarly to a pet dog.

“He is part of the family, even if he is just a machine,” Kaylee Schram said.

Schram is the Warhawk Alley league coordinator. This is her fifth year being part of Warhawk Alley and her second year as league coordinator.

Warhawk Alley can be found in the University Center. It has a 10-lane bowling alley, billiards tables, ping pong, air hockey and a video game lounge. The facility is a university-funded recreational area for students to enjoy free of cost. It hosts a series of events, tournaments and leagues for all students to enjoy and have the potential to win prizes.

“With Whitewater being a smaller town, there are arguably not a lot of activities available to students near the campus. Warhawk Alley provides a space for fun activities that are accessible to all students,” Schram said. “It may sound corny, but to me, Warhawk Alley provides a family atmosphere, no matter how dysfunctional we may be, the feeling remains the same.”

With how up-to-date Warhawk Alley seems to be, one wouldn’t guess it dates back to 1965 and has a bit of history. Upon opening, the alley only had six lanes for bowling and was competing with a rival in Hawk Bowl, which has since closed and been demolished. Soon to follow, the men’s club bowling team began in 1969. Fast forward to the present day and the team is a powerhouse of collegiate bowling. The successful women’s bowling program began in 2002 and was recognized by the NCAA in 2003. The women were coached by current Warhawk Alley Coordinator Leann Sullivan up to last season. She and the staff thoughtfully care for Warhawk Alley. The staff thinks of itself as a family of 13 student employees from freshman to graduate students.

“Behind the front desk of the Warhawk Alley there are small pictures of all former student employees that have called the alley home,” Schram said. “Oftentimes alley alumni visit, they like to point out where their picture is on the long line of the Warhawk Alley employees.”

With time comes improvements, it is apparent the alley has a legacy of community and honor to uphold. Some more noticeable improvements are a fresh paint job, new billiards lighting in the billiards area, gutter capping lights in the alley that illuminate the lanes on the Glow Bowling nights, and a new speaker system in both the alley and billiards area. Warhawk Alley Event and Tournament Coordinator Nathan Rea highlighted some recent improvements.

“Warhawk Alley has grown this year by creating different events, whether that is by themed weekends or tournaments. Also, we worked with the UC and made it possible to play TV audio into the alley,” Rea said. “Our primary goal is to create a safe and welcoming space for all students, from freshman to graduate students.”

Upcoming events being hosted by Seabiscuit’s home are a Bowling Survivor Tournament on Feb. 24, Pajama Party Weekend hosted March 7-9, Mario Kart Tournament March 10 and a St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Strike March 17. More information can be found on their website.

“Without student involvement, the Warhawk Alley would not be the environment that it is today,” Schram said. “We hope that once they walk down the stairs into the alley space, they can forget their worries and stresses and just have fun.”