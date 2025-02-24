Committed to guiding black leaders

Submitted by Lee Barnes Jr. From left to right; Cameron Culberson, Lee Barnes Jr, Daeshon Benson from the Sigma Zeta Fraternity.

Black Greek Orgs have a special connection and reverence for Black History, which is why this month is so important to us. Celebration happens in many ways from fellowship to giving back in the community. The creator of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson, was a member of Omega Psi Phi.

Recently, the Sigma Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated its 51st anniversary on campus and welcomed its first new line in five years. The chapter continues to uphold its traditions and serve as a pillar in the community. Through service, mentorship, and social action, the fraternity remains committed to being the radiating light guiding the next generation of Black leaders and changemakers.