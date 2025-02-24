John Chenoweth headed to River Falls

The Chancellor of UW-Whitewater, Corey King.

UW-Whitewater campus community,

Moments ago, Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced the appointment of John Chenoweth as interim chancellor of UW-River Falls. Dr. Chenoweth is expected to start his post on March 1 and serve for an extended period.

As you all know, Dr. Chenoweth is a deeply respected member of our university and the greater community. This appointment is a testament to his outstanding, 23-year record of achievement at UW-Whitewater. He has played a significant role in shaping the thriving university we know today. His steady and innovative leadership will serve UW-River Falls well, and we will miss him during his time away from the Warhawk family.

To show our gratitude for Dr. Chenoweth and celebrate his contributions, we will be hosting an appreciation event on Friday, Feb. 28, from noon-1 p.m. in the University Center, room 259. Please join us as we take a moment to recognize his impact and wish him well as he takes on this new opportunity.

I am pleased to announce that, starting March 3, Robin Fox has agreed to serve as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UW-Whitewater. Before retiring in 2023, Dr. Fox previously worked at UW-Whitewater for more than 30 years in numerous positions, including lead teacher and director of the Children’s Center, chairperson of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, and interim provost.

Dr. Fox is an exceptional, collaborative leader who is familiar with our mission and strategic plan and will be able to keep the momentum going in the areas she will oversee. I appreciate her willingness to come out of retirement and answer the call to serve the Whitewater and Rock County campuses once again.

I also appreciate Kristin Plessel’s dedication and commitment in her work with faculty, staff, and students as we advance our shared focus on student success. To recognize her contributions in the Provost’s Office, enhance structural clarity and to be more consistent with our Universities of Wisconsin peers, Dr. Plessel’s position has been retitled to associate provost.

Finally, I’m deeply appreciative of the fine work of the Academic Affairs division in carrying out our mission and helping shape a strong future for UW-Whitewater.