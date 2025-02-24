Iconic Wisconsin Supper Clubs You’ll Love

Wisconsin may be most known for its cheese, but there is another iconic claim to fame…its signature supper clubs. These beloved dining establishments have become a cherished culinary tradition. Dive into the most iconic supper clubs in the state, located in Calumet County, Rock County, and Sauk County.

Calumet County

Our tasty tour begins at the one-and-only Supper Club Capital of the Midwest–Calumet County. We couldn’t name them all, so here are just a few:

First stop: Altona Supper Club! Altona Supper Club has one goal in mind, to give an out-of-this-world dining experience, and trust us, they’ll exceed ALL your expectations. Indulge in fresh flavors, from signature steaks to spectacular seafood.

Next on the list is Schwarz’s Supper Club, where you can find more savory flavors you love. But Schwarz’s Supper Club is unique and prided in tradition. This delicious supper club has been a family-run restaurant for over 55 years! Relish in the remarkable tastes and family traditions.

Last but not least, stop by The Granary Supper Club, which is family-owned and proudly serves made-from-scratch dishes. Serving the supper club classics, including steak and seafood, as well as fish, poultry, and pork, The Granary Supper Club has a little taste of everything.

Rock County

Buckle up, as we continue south to discover more supper clubs that are all the craze! We’ve arrived in Rock County, home to some of the best supper clubs in the state. We’ve mapped out the must-visits, from Beloit to Milton:

In Beloit, check out The 615 Club for an unforgettable dining experience. The 615 Club has more than just indulgent dishes. They provide guests with unmatched hospitality that will make you feel right at home. For more fine dining, The Butterfly Club is definitely worth your time.