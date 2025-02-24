Iconic Wisconsin Supper Clubs You’ll Love

Wisconsin may be most known for its cheese, but there is another iconic claim to fame…its signature supper clubs. These beloved dining establishments have become a cherished culinary tradition. Dive into the most iconic supper clubs in the state, located in Calumet County, Rock County, and Sauk County.
Calumet County
Our tasty tour begins at the one-and-only Supper Club Capital of the Midwest–Calumet County. We couldn’t name them all, so here are just a few:
First stop: Altona Supper Club! Altona Supper Club has one goal in mind, to give an out-of-this-world dining experience, and trust us, they’ll exceed ALL your expectations. Indulge in fresh flavors, from signature steaks to spectacular seafood.
Next on the list is Schwarz’s Supper Club, where you can find more savory flavors you love. But Schwarz’s Supper Club is unique and prided in tradition. This delicious supper club has been a family-run restaurant for over 55 years! Relish in the remarkable tastes and family traditions.
Last but not least, stop by The Granary Supper Club, which is family-owned and proudly serves made-from-scratch dishes. Serving the supper club classics, including steak and seafood, as well as fish, poultry, and pork, The Granary Supper Club has a little taste of everything.
Rock County
Buckle up, as we continue south to discover more supper clubs that are all the craze! We’ve arrived in Rock County, home to some of the best supper clubs in the state. We’ve mapped out the must-visits, from Beloit to Milton:
In Beloit, check out The 615 Club for an unforgettable dining experience. The 615 Club has more than just indulgent dishes. They provide guests with unmatched hospitality that will make you feel right at home. For more fine dining, The Butterfly Club is definitely worth your time.
Another Beloit must is Benedetti’s Supper Club–a city staple. This supper club has preserved its old-school supper club feel while adding its own touch. Benedetti’s covers all the bases. For supper club classics, choose from a selection of steaks, seafood, pork, and poultry. For other fabulous flavors, taste Italian-inspired cuisine and infamous fish fry.
Nearby, in Milton, Buckhorn Supper Club is a tasty tradition you MUST try. Buckhorn Supper Club not only offers top-of-the-line meals but also immaculate views, situated on the shoreline of Lake Koshkonong.
Sauk County
Our supper club tour wouldn’t be complete without stopping by Sauk County. Home to some of the most highly recognized supper clubs in the state, Sauk County is a fan-favorite for foodie enthusiasts.
Of the most noteworthy is Lake Delton’s Del Bar, with a rich history dating back to 1943 and award-winning cuisine. Del Bar takes classic dishes to a whole new level, using locally sourced ingredients. Pair any signature dish with a hand-crafted cocktail.
From one iconic restaurant to another, we’re heading to Ishnala Supper Club, tucked in the center of Mirror Lake State Park. Recognized in Madison Magazine as Best Destination Restaurant and Best Supper Club, it’s more than a worthwhile stop. Keep it classic with steak and lobster tails. Or, if you’re looking to switch it up, try a roast Wisconsin duck. No matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong at Ishnala.
Speaking of mixing it up, we’re ending our tour at Dorf Haus Supper Club, located in the German village of Roxbury. As the name alludes, this supper club brings its own one-of-a-kind flair, serving both authentic German and American fare! Sample their wide selection of mouth-watering goodness, from sauerbraten to family-style chicken.
Is your mouth watering yet? Dive in and let the indulgent journey begin!
–
Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).