Warhawks soar on senior night

Ava Schmidt The UWW Gymnastics team showed amazing team spirit as they continuously cheered on everyone that was competing at home meet on Saturday afternoon, March 1, 2025.

The UW-Whitewater gymnastics team took down UW-Eau Claire on Senior Night, winning 193.75-189.575. Seniors Estee Flom, Kelsey Kollhoff, Carley Scott and Gracie Talley all competed at home for the very last time while coming out victorious.

The Warhawks swept the podium in four out of the five events. Notable results in the all-around include the Warhawks sweeping the top three placements with Chloe Hammond taking first with 29.175, Kelsey Kollhoff placed second with 29.100 and Elaine Copeland finishing third with 29.000.

Whitewater swept the podium in the vault with Carleigh Moore placing first with 9.750, Elaine Copeland placing second with 9.725, Brianna Balian and Chloe Hammond tying for third with 9.700. The Warhawks swept the top three in the uneven bars with Ariana Goodwin placing first with 9.800, Kelsey Kollhoff taking second with 9.765, and Elaine Copeland and Hayden Gough tied for third with 9.650.

The balance beam was the only event where UW-Whitewater didn’t sweep the podium. Leading the Warhawks were Kristen Swiebocki and Chloe Hammond, tying for second with 9.700. Whitewater swept the floor exercise with Carleigh Moore and Kelsey Kollhoff tying for first with 9.850, and Zoe Jenks-Recker placing third with 9.825.

With the regular season wrapping up over the weekend, the team will start its postseason with the WIAC Championships/NCGA West Regional on Saturday, March 8, in La Crosse. The season will wrap up with the NCGA National Championships on Saturday, March 22 in St. Peter, Minnesota.