The Book Teller’s story

Kayla See Karen McCulloch reading a book at the front desk of The Book Teller on February 26, 2025.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Whitewater, The Book Teller is more than just a bookstore – it’s a labor of love, a testament of resilience and a beacon of creativity in the community. Owner Karen McCulloch, a longtime Whitewater resident, has poured her heart into creating a space where books, art and human connection thrive.

Originally from Milwaukee, McCulloch attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she majored in English and theater. It was there that she met her husband and fell in love with the city. Together they chose to plant roots in Whitewater, raising their three children here. They shared the same entrepreneurial spirit that led them to create an audience participation, murder mystery dinner theater company.

“We wrote our own scripts, we directed, and we pulled actors from the university,” McCulloch said.

When the economy crashed in 2008, they were forced to pivot. McCulloch took a job in retail, but knew something was missing.

“I just felt this heavy creative void, which was just very palpable,” McCulloch said.

To fill that gap in her life, McCulloch turned to jewelry making. She became enthralled by silversmithing and started selling her handmade jewelry all over Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. However, another shift for McCulloch was on the horizon.

After the opening of bigger chains and corporations in Whitewater, the downtown of the city began to struggle as its local storefronts progressively shut down and the buildings sat vacant. McCulloch felt a strong calling to contribute to the town’s revival, and with the help of friends and a donation of more than 8,000 books, she purchased and transformed an abandoned bank into The Book Teller. The name pays homage to the building’s past and preserves its history, with teller booths still in place, and the sturdy vault door at the back of the shop.

“People couldn’t figure out what to do with the building,” McCulloch said. “But I have this incredible creative force, and I was like ‘no we can make this work.’ And so we did.”

Books have always been important to McCulloch. To her, they are sources of comfort and discovery.

“Ever since I was a kid, I would find solace in books,” McCulloch said. “It was just such an amazing form of escapism. It was a way to reflect, to learn about myself, to learn about the world around me.”

Her lifelong love of literature is what fuels her mission to create a space where she can share that same tranquility, joy and refuge she found in books as a child.

The Book Teller opened its doors in 2019 and faced immediate challenge when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing sales to plummet by 30 percent.

“It was really, really tough,” McCulloch said. “Small businesses are kind of forgotten about in our economy, but we are the bread and butter of the community.”

Despite the hurdles it encountered so early on, The Book Teller has become a cherished space within the community. Many of its books come by donation, promoting sustainability and the recycling of our old possessions. After a recent renovation that expanded the space of the store, McCulloch now sees opportunities to host more events, including poetry readings, book clubs and various workshops. The store is known to support local authors, poets and artists by featuring and selling their work.

“The most rewarding thing about running the shop is making connections with people,” McCulloch said.

She recalled a time when a customer was searching for a long-lost childhood book her mother used to read to her. By chance, The Book Teller had it in stock.

“To be able to forge that connection between people and books or make that reconnection possible is incredibly satisfying,” McCulloch explained as she started to tear up. “It’s such a profound personal experience to be able to share that with someone.”

Throughout her journey, McCulloch has always embraced change.

“I really do like change,” McCulloch said. “Change is inevitable, it’s natural. And going with the flow is a hell of a lot better than going against it.”

As for the future of The Book Teller, McCulloch hopes her shop has made a long-lasting legacy.

“I want to see the community flourish and thrive,” McCulloch said. “I hope that people will remember this space and how they felt when they were here – how they felt welcome.”

For those dreaming of one day starting their own business venture, McCulloch offers simple but powerful advice: “You have to get through those bad days, where you think you can’t go on. Know that things are going to change because change is inevitable. Don’t give up, persevere. Rely on the people around you and those who love and care about you.”

McCulloch’s journey has been full of twists and turns. From dinner theater, to jewelry making and now bookselling, she has proved that passion and perseverance can turn any challenge into opportunity. Thanks to her creativity and vision, The Book Teller has become essential to the tight-knit Whitewater community.