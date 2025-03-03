Cut, cautiously, without demonizing people

Sometimes, when the wandering spirit possesses me, I hit the road just to experience the grace and grandeur of our United States of America.

More often than not, as the years catch up, it’s on four wheels rather than two. But the effect is mostly the same. Energizing. Soothing. Appreciative.

There are only two of us who grew up on the family farm in Metcalf, Illinois, my sister Kathi and myself. So a semi-regular stop in these wanderings is at her house, in the north suburbs of Oklahoma City.

This year we renewed a joke shared between us the past few years. How can it be, for two kids off the farm, that we grew up to be among the most despised and distrusted villains in modern America? A mainstream journalist (me). A public school teacher (her).

We’ve both been relatively conservative with our politics over the years, as farm folks tend to be. Nevertheless, hardly a day goes by that we’re not exposed to angry rants about the evils of media and public education.

I may have one up on Kathi, though. I don’t believe she’s been called “an enemy of the people” yet.

We have both experienced surprising face-to-face interactions, though, with people we have known nearly all our lives. It goes like this. “Public education is nothing but an indoctrination center run by people who hate America.” Or, “The media is nothing but a pack of liars out to destroy America.”

And we wonder: Do these people, who we thought were friends (or maybe relatives), know who we are and how we put food on the table for our kids?

When Kathi and I get together we’re both able to laugh about it. But it’s a stinging laugh.

I know this about my sister. She’s as solid and moral as they come. She taught in some pretty tough schools. Even in retirement, she did remedial work with inner-city little kids, who had been dealt a bad hand by life. She put her heart and soul into trying to make a positive difference. The crap she hears from others says more about their lack of understanding and compassion than it says about her.

As for myself, I’m not interested in mounting a defense. Like most of my brothers and sisters in journalism I’ve tried to find and tell the truth, best I can. I sleep just fine at night.

Here’s what is bothering me today, though. There’s a new worst American ever, and it’s apparently