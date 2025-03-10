The Best of Whitewater 2025

Katie McIlheran Cars fill up Main Street parking spots in downtown Whitewater on a sunny Saturday afternoon Mar. 8 2025.

Each winter, the Whitewater community comes together to celebrate some of the best businesses, services, employers, food and hot spots that Whitewater has to offer. Seasonal events, Greek Life, campus athletics and more – the Royal Purple’s annual Best of Whitewater poll recognizes the places that make Whitewater feel like home to so many. With 620 votes counted, here’s a look at some of 2025’s top picks. The full results can be found in the photo gallery slideshow at the end of the story below.

Welcome to Whitewater

For visitors in search of a comfortable and welcoming stay, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Whitewater claimed the top spot in the “Best Place to Stay” category, earning 138 votes, or 62.7% of votes. Whether hosting families, alumni or tourists, Fairfield Inn provides more than just a place to rest – it offers an inviting space where guests can create memories and foster connections with others.

“When you’re at Fairfield, it is your home away from home. We take pride in serving our community,” General Manager Susan Humbach said.

One of the standout winners this year is Warhawk Alley, earning 130 votes, or 59.1% of votes in the “Best University Center Entertainment” category. Located in the heart of campus, Warhawk Alley remains a go-to destination for students and community members looking to unwind with bowling, billiards, and a variety of fun events throughout the year.

“Whitewater is a small town, so we like to be the center of entertainment here. We like that we can be the place where the community comes together for fun,” said Warhawk Alley event coordinator Eric Detienne.

In the “Best Hair Salon” category, Bleu’s Barbershop secured the win with 174 votes, or 46.5% of votes. Known for its skilled barbers and loyal customers, Bleu’s has built a reputation as a trusted spot for quality haircuts and a friendly atmosphere.

“Whitewater is a great community. We have a lot of support, and we are very honored to have been chosen,” said barber Brayan Loyl.

This year also recognized excellence in senior care, with Fairhaven Senior Services taking the top position in the “Best Elderly Care Services” category with 104 votes, or 55% of the category’s votes. Serving the community since 1962, Fairhaven continues to provide a caring, supportive environment for its residents.

“We always strive to be a fundamental part of the community, and encourage people to stop by to check out our recent renovations,” said Brian Robinson, director of marketing, community relations and leisure services.

This year’s Best of Whitewater winners showcase just some of the many businesses and spaces that make the community so vibrant, welcoming and special. Whether in need of a haircut, a place to stay or a fun night out, these local favorites continue to serve and support the people and visitors of Whitewater. Thank you to everyone who voted, and congratulations to this year’s winners!