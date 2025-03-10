Warhawk stars shatter program record books

Ari De La Cerda competing in the 5,000 meter at the Karl Schlender Invitational in Kachel Fieldhouse, Feb. 15, 2025. (Courtesy of Ari De La Cerda)

As the indoor track season winds down, two UW-Whitewater track and field athletes have etched their names into the program’s history with remarkable performances that not only set new records but solidified their legacies. Ari De La Cerda, a senior long-distance runner, and Gracie Holland, a senior pole vaulter with an eye on another national title, have overcome obstacles, put in tireless effort and reached new heights.

For De La Cerda, breaking records wasn’t always part of the plan. It wasn’t until this year, her final season, that everything came together.

“I had the mentality of ‘now or never,’” De La Cerda said. “I was about to graduate, so if I wanted to cement my legacy, I had to put in the work and believe I could get it done.”

De La Cerda’s determination came to fruition in dramatic fashion at the WIAC Indoor Championships, where she ran a blistering 10 minutes 01.17 seconds in the 3,000 meter, breaking the program record that had stood since 2000, held by Whitewater Hall of Famer Stephanie Greiber.

“It’s indescribably amazing to cross the line knowing you hit a milestone like that,” De La Cerda said. “Running can be so up and down, and to finally achieve this after everything I’ve been through and all the hard work I’ve put in, it’s the best feeling.”

A couple of weeks before this record-breaking day, De La Cerda claimed third in the 5,000 meter at the Midwest Elite with a time of 17:11.47, breaking her own program record by more than eight seconds. This time currently ranks in the top 15 in Division III this season.

Before every race, De La Cerda would remind herself of her goal to push through and give it her all. She knew that staying mentally focused was key to overcoming any hurdles that might come her way.

“I would always tell myself I’m going to do it today,” De La Cerda said. “If it didn’t happen that day, that’s okay, it’ll happen again next time.”

Gracie Holland has been equally unstoppable on the other side of the track, setting record after record in pole vault. Holland, a two-time national runner-up and one-time national champion, has made a name for herself with her consistently impressive performances.

At the Caged Eagle Invite, Holland broke her own program record with a vault of 4.09 meters (13-5), a mark that also set the UW-La Crosse facility record and the meet record. But she wasn’t done just yet, a couple of weeks later at the WIAC Indoor Championships, Holland once again set a championship record, breaking her own 2023 mark with a vault of 3.98 meters (13-0.75), a height that also set the facility record at Skyward Fieldhouse, the home of UW-Stevens Point.

“Honestly, the La Crosse meet, I was really sick and wasn’t expecting to vault well that day,” Holland said. “Obviously, you always want to PR, but it’s more about where you PR. I’m looking forward to hopefully setting another PR and breaking a record at nationals because it’s all about peaking at the right time.”

Holland is constantly striving for improvement, never settling for past accomplishments. She holds multiple program records but aims for much higher marks.

“I’m never satisfied. I always want to improve my marks and leave a legacy,” Holland said. “Records are meant to be broken, so I want mine to be a high one. Hopefully, that pushes our future team just as much as our current one.”

As Holland nears the end of her collegiate career, she has broken many program records, including the program record for outdoor pole vault that she broke a year ago at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a vault of 4.01 meters (13-1.75). This isn’t enough for Holland, as she is constantly striving to improve, meet after meet.

“I’ve always been better indoors,” Holland said. “I’m hoping to change that this year and get my outdoor season to match my indoor performances.”

Both De La Cerda and Holland are at the top of their respective events, and their records are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and unwavering belief in themselves. They have not only shattered program records but also set new standards for future athletes to aspire to.

“It’s for my team, myself, my friends and my family,” De La Cerda said. “To cross that line and know I did that for them is the best feeling.”

As the outdoor season comes to an end, De La Cerda, Holland and the Warhawk track and field team will be preparing for the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held in Rochester, New York, March 14-15.