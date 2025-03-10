Softball not satisfied with 2024 success

Coming off of a season where they went 33-10, won the WIAC tournament and made its 24th appearance in the NCAA tournament, the UW-Whitewater Warhawks softball team is still unsatisfied. They have been hard at work since September, spending considerable time in the weight room and on the practice field to make sure the team chemistry is as good as it can be.

“What the team does day in and day out, both on and off the field, is what is going to help determine the amount of success we have this year,” head coach Brenda Volk said. “Our teams have always worked hard to maintain the culture that has been built over the years and I believe that plays a huge role in our success.”

The players have echoed that sentiment, making sure that they are keeping each other accountable while still enjoying what they do.

“While our team goal is to obviously win, having team camaraderie is very important. We want the best for each other and find the joy of being happy with others successes,” senior third baseman Grace Wickman said. “As long as we’re winning and everyone is enjoying their time, that’s huge.”

Following such a successful season, expectations are high. The WIAC released its official preseason poll, which is voted on by WIAC head coaches and sports information directors. The Warhawks were tabbed to finish third in the conference. Whitewater is also ranked No. 21 in the NFCA poll. The players on the team aren’t paying attention to these expectations, ensuring they keep their focus on the day ahead of them.

“Taking it one day at a time, one practice at a time really helps,” senior Kiarra Kostroski said. “Focusing on what we’re doing rather than focusing on the end goal. We want to take it one step at a time and make sure we work hard every day.”

Several players earned WIAC honors last season, including Kostroski and Wickman, who were First-Team All-WIAC. The Warhawks have six All-WIAC players and 19 letter winners returning to this year’s team.

Kostroski had a phenomenal 2024 season, slashing .384/.448/.672. She led the team with 20 extra-base hits, seven being home runs. But most notably, she had just 10 strikeouts with 16 walks.

“I would say that I get kind of picky at the plate. It’s not that I’m looking for a certain pitch, but I wait a little more. That’s probably why I have more walks,” Kostroski said. “I’m working on being more aggressive [at the plate] this season, and rather than having walks, hopefully having more hits.”

Kostroski didn’t just have a great season at the plate, she was one of the most reliable and consistent defenders the Warhawks had last season. Kostroski posted a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 and didn’t commit a single error all season, all while playing multiple positions.

“I love getting to see perspectives from different positions. I’m kind of a perfectionist in that case, paying attention to the little details for each position,” Kostroski said. “I make sure that I’m not thinking too far ahead, and that I have a ball first mentality and knowing what to do before the pitch is even thrown.”

Wickman is another key player for the Warhawks. In the 2024 season, Wickman slashed .406/.446/.623 while leading the team in total bases (86) and runs batted in (27). Wickman emphasized the importance of being consistent at the plate and trying to be a spark plug for the offense.

“The toughest thing is being consistent at the plate,” Wickman said. “If we can just have girls be consistent, that’s huge. Even if you’re hitting well and not getting on base, just having good at-bats. I think hitting is contagious, and if I can be a spark, that’s huge.”

Wickman has a tough responsibility defensively, as she plays third base, also known as “the hot corner.” Playing third base requires confidence and the ambition to make plays, both of which Wickman has.

“Playing third base requires really good reaction time,” Wickman said. “You’re not going to make every play. You just need to be forgiving of yourself but also be hungry. You want to get that ball. You want to make the play.”

The position players aren’t the only strength of this team. The pitching staff had a team ERA of 2.07. The Warhawks’ opponents had an ERA of 3.74 by comparison. Maddy Anderson led the way with a 1.61 ERA and nine complete games thrown. Brooke Hock had an ERA of 1.53 and led the team in saves with 12.

This season Volk wants her pitchers to focus on hitting their spots, moving the ball around the strike zone, and switching up their pitch speeds. Doing these things will help keep the opposing offense confused and guessing what’s coming next.

The softball team starts its season on March 14, in Clermont, Florida, with “THE Spring Games,” against Coe College. This is a quick start to their season as they will be playing 12 games over the course of seven days. With so many games in a short period of time, the team’s depth will be crucial.

The players are prepared and eager for the season to start. And there’s one thing they want people to know.

“We’re hungry,” Wickman said. “We want to make plays. We’re going to be aggressive.”