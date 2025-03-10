Marching into Fun: Wisconsin’s Unique Festivals Await

This March, Wisconsin is set to come alive with an array of unique festivals across the state! Whether you’re in search of rich cultural & musical experiences or delectable foodie & drink celebrations, Wisconsin has something for everyone. Get ready to immerse yourself in the festivities, and start marching into all the fun ahead!

Cultural & Musical Experiences

Culture lovers, get ready for an unforgettable experience on Saturday, March 8th at Madison’s International Festival! Held at the iconic Overture Center, this all-day celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a vibrant showcase of global cultures—all for free!

Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of the world as you enjoy over 30 live performances, including music, dancing, and storytelling from cultures across the globe. Up for a stroll? Make your way through the Global Market, where you’ll find handcrafted goods, unique treasures, and fantastic flavors from international artisans.

As the irresistible aromas float through the air at the Overture Center, the soulful sounds of blues will take center stage at The Bend on March 28th and 29th during the 3rd Annual Kettle Moraine Blues Fest!

Join this two-day celebration that showcases an impressive lineup of artists! The festival kicks off on Friday, March 28, with host Mandi Strachota, followed by the Dave Steffen Band, and closing the night with The Georgia Thunderbolts.

On Saturday, March 29, get ready for another exciting evening featuring the talented Ivy Ford Band and Davina & The Vagabonds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., so you can settle in before showtime. See you then!

Foodie & Drink Celebrations

From music to maple syrup, celebrate the start of spring with a syrup spectacular—the Maple Syrup Fest in Phelps, Wisconsin! Happening on April 5th, this beloved family-friendly tradition in the Northwoods invites everyone to join in a sweet celebration of maple syrup and community