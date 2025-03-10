Marching into Fun: Wisconsin’s Unique Festivals Await

This March, Wisconsin is set to come alive with an array of unique festivals across the state! Whether you’re in search of rich cultural & musical experiences or delectable foodie & drink celebrations, Wisconsin has something for everyone. Get ready to immerse yourself in the festivities, and start marching into all the fun ahead!
Cultural & Musical Experiences
Culture lovers, get ready for an unforgettable experience on Saturday, March 8th at Madison’s International Festival! Held at the iconic Overture Center, this all-day celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a vibrant showcase of global cultures—all for free!
Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of the world as you enjoy over 30 live performances, including music, dancing, and storytelling from cultures across the globe. Up for a stroll? Make your way through the Global Market, where you’ll find handcrafted goods, unique treasures, and fantastic flavors from international artisans.
As the irresistible aromas float through the air at the Overture Center, the soulful sounds of blues will take center stage at The Bend on March 28th and 29th during the 3rd Annual Kettle Moraine Blues Fest!
Join this two-day celebration that showcases an impressive lineup of artists! The festival kicks off on Friday, March 28, with host Mandi Strachota, followed by the Dave Steffen Band, and closing the night with The Georgia Thunderbolts.
On Saturday, March 29, get ready for another exciting evening featuring the talented Ivy Ford Band and Davina & The Vagabonds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., so you can settle in before showtime. See you then!
Foodie & Drink Celebrations
From music to maple syrup, celebrate the start of spring with a syrup spectacular—the Maple Syrup Fest in Phelps, Wisconsin! Happening on April 5th, this beloved family-friendly tradition in the Northwoods invites everyone to join in a sweet celebration of maple syrup and community
spirit!
Held at the Phelps School, this flavorful festival features an impressive Arts & Crafts Show, fascinating tree-tapping and cooking demonstrations, and, of course, mouthwatering treats from the Maple Café! Best of all, it’s FREE!
Spring’s indulgent flavors keep on flowing at Roar Off The Shore Brewfest in Luxemburg! March 29th, you’re invited to taste Northeast Wisconsin’s finest flavors—beer, wine, and specialty foods. This year, the festival will be held at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds.
From 2 to 6 p.m., explore countless craft beers and wines from local breweries and wineries in Wisconsin and the surrounding Midwest. In addition to the beverages, you can also enjoy a wide variety of delicious food samples that make the perfect pairing. To top it off, all proceeds benefit local community projects supported by the Dyckesville and Kewaunee Lions Clubs.
These festivals are truly the perfect way to welcome the season. With an array of events celebrating everything from local culture and music to delicious food and flavors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, gather your friends and family, explore new experiences, and immerse yourself in the spirit of Wisconsin this spring!
Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).