Senior pitcher delivers a lasting impact

Rhiann Dick, a senior left-handed pitcher for the UW-Whitewater softball team, has made a significant impact both on and off the mound. A standout in the WIAC, Dick earned First Team All-WIAC in 2022 and has been named an Honorable Mention in 2021 and 2024. With a career ERA of 2.55, 180 strikeouts and a 23-15 record, she has been a key player for the Warhawks. Beyond her athletic achievements, Rhiann also earned Academic All-District honors in 2024, highlighting her excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

As the Warhawks look to have another strong season, Dick’s pitching will be crucial to their success. We spoke with Rhiann about her journey at Whitewater and what has driven her throughout her career.

Q: What made you decide to return for a fifth year? A: One of the biggest reasons was the love I have for the game, but also my teammates and coaches. I really enjoyed the previous four years here and the experiences. It was a unique opportunity, and not a lot of people have this chance again. I was looking at the bigger picture. During COVID, I realized there’s a limited number of people who get this opportunity. Because I loved my teammates, coaches, and the game itself, that was one of the biggest reasons I came back. It was unique, and I can always work for the rest of my life — I can’t play softball forever.

Q: Looking back at your career, what are some of your favorite moments as a Warhawk? A: I’ve loved every Florida trip we’ve had. It’s been a unique experience. The last two especially, we’ve beaten some really high-ranked teams, and our team chemistry has grown down there. Last year, when we won the WIAC championship, the run we had was definitely one of my favorite memories. My freshman year, when we couldn’t go to Florida, there was a weird bracket for the tournament. One of my former teammates, Megan Dunning, hit a walk-off against Stevens Point. It’s still one of those videos that gives me chills every time I watch it. That was one of my favorite moments to watch and be a part of.

Q: How have you grown as a pitcher since your freshman year? A: I’ve definitely grown the most in my understanding of the game and pitching overall. I feel like I have better control. Over the years, I’ve learned more about opponents and their batting habits. I’ve also taken a lot of advice from my teammates, who are great hitters, and they’ve helped me learn where to place pitches. Overall, learning how my own pitches work, improving my control and refining my spins are some of the biggest things I’ve developed over the years.

Q: What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in your career? A: I would say COVID has been one of the biggest challenges. I’m glad it happened in my first year. Why not start off with a difficult situation and grow from there? Knock on wood, I really haven’t had any major injuries, nothing season-ending. I’ve had a few minor ones, but nothing significant. I’m also grateful for the support staff that helps with training and recovery, which has been a huge help, especially this year. I’ve had some knee issues, but the PT and assistance from our trainer, Emma, have been a big help. So overall, COVID was a big challenge, but I’ve been lucky not to deal with major injuries, and having a great support staff has made a big difference.

Q: What’s one piece of advice you’d give to younger players on the team? A: One piece of advice I would give to younger players is to focus on your love for the game and have fun. On a deeper level, I’d say to support your teammates, be open to advice, and look at softball as a bigger picture. It really helped when older teammates guided me with pitching and dealing with other teams over the years. Now, I’m trying to do my best to help the younger teammates, especially since we lost so many seniors and I’m the oldest. I want to make them as comfortable as possible. Building meaningful connections and truly helping one another has made a huge difference for me. Even now, some of my current teammates are great at that. Just have fun, play for the love of the game, and support each other — that will make a huge difference in the long run and help you grow as both a person and a player.

Q: What kind of legacy do you hope to leave behind at UW-Whitewater? A: I hope people remember me as someone who was hardworking and always willing to help others. Of course, I love to win, but being a positive role model on the team is what’s most important to me. I want to be someone who was always there to support my teammates and bring a positive attitude.

The Warhawks are set to kick off their season at “THE Spring Games,” where they will play 12 games over the course of six days. This intense stretch of games will be a key early test for the team as they look to build momentum and fine-tune their lineup before conference play begins.