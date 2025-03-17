Tennis soars past Roosevelt

Michael Hernan Gracie Ha anticipates the ball’s return to her side of the tennis court.

The UW-Whitewater women’s tennis team gave it their all in their final match day at Lake Geneva Saturday by defeating Division II Roosevelt University 6-1. Lake Geneva Tennis hosted its final Warhawks match of the spring as Whitewater swept the doubles matches 3-0, and won the singles matches 3-1.

“It’s been a really good day today,” junior Gracie Ha said. “My girls have been playing amazing and the points that I’ve been seeing, they’re grinding every ball out there, going for every ball, and just putting all their effort into the match today.”

Ha and Abby Weaver led the Warhawks by winning their doubles match 6-2. Ha dominated her singles match, winning the first set 6-1 and sweeping the second set 6-0. Weaver would also sweep her singles match, winning 6-3 6-2.

“I thought it was a good day,” Weaver said. “For doubles, we played really well by adapting, taking the ball on the rise and playing the points out. For singles, I had to adapt. I couldn’t play my usual game playing fast as I had to take it differently, just to make sure I can get the ball and play and start the point.”

Molly Asfeld and Alex Repplier won their doubles match in a hard-fought 6-4 victory. Asfeld would go on to cruise in her singles match, winning 6-3 6-0.

While Repplier had the only loss on the day for the Warhawks she battled in her match. She pulled off a 7-6(3) win in the first set but was beaten 1-6 in the second, sending the match to a match tiebreak. Repplier fell short in a grinding 7-10 match tiebreak.

Crystina Lee and Ava Andrae were victorious in their doubles match, winning 6-4. Sarah Ferguson won her singles match 6-2 6-3. Priyanka Bhogaraju won an exciting singles match to cap off the day. After dropping the first set 4-6 she rallied to win the second set 7-5, and won a hard-fought tiebreak 10-8.

“We knew it’d be tough,” head coach Frank Barnes said. “The tone was set in doubles. Coming up with the doubles points is always huge for momentum, since we start with doubles and then get wins from all three of them. Getting all three of them gives us momentum and confidence heading into singles. The key of the doubles was our net players did a really good job finishing with whoever was at the net. That’s kind of our strategy to try to get to the net first and dominate that way.”

With the weather warming up, the team will head back outdoors and travel west to California for their spring trip going up against Chapman College March 23, The College of the Desert March 26 and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps March 28. They will return outdoors in Whitewater April 13 when they host North Central College for their spring outdoor opener at the Warhawk Outdoor Tennis Complex.