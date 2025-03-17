Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple

To be Irish

Tony Guinn, Men’s Soccer Head Coach
March 17, 2025
Head coach Tony Guinn has led the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team for 13 seasons. The Irishman has the second most career wins in program history.
Warhawk Athletics
Head coach Tony Guinn has led the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team for 13 seasons. The Irishman has the second most career wins in program history.

I am from Belfast, a city in Northern Ireland. A beautiful city by the sea.

A place where men built the unsinkable ship and a man wrote a song about a brown eyed girl. Being Irish is knowing your part of a culture that brings a smile to people’s face. Being Irish is knowing your culture has made a significant contribution to music, literature, and ingenuity. To be Irish is to always have your head on a swivel, and include all that are there. To be Irish is to understand that the makings of a great society is to care about those less fortunate and do your best to uplift them.  

I immigrated to America at age 10 and became an American citizen at age 18. It’s quite a step to give up your citizenship for another. Although I gave up my Irish citizenship on paper it still resonates in my soul. When I was in college I was called “Irish”. I was so proud to be known by that name.

UW-Whitewater has given me the ability to recruit soccer players from Ireland and Northern Ireland. I get the opportunity to incorporate the Irish culture through soccer. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags: