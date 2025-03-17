Warhawk Athletics Head coach Tony Guinn has led the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team for 13 seasons. The Irishman has the second most career wins in program history.

I am from Belfast, a city in Northern Ireland. A beautiful city by the sea.

A place where men built the unsinkable ship and a man wrote a song about a brown eyed girl. Being Irish is knowing your part of a culture that brings a smile to people’s face. Being Irish is knowing your culture has made a significant contribution to music, literature, and ingenuity. To be Irish is to always have your head on a swivel, and include all that are there. To be Irish is to understand that the makings of a great society is to care about those less fortunate and do your best to uplift them.

I immigrated to America at age 10 and became an American citizen at age 18. It’s quite a step to give up your citizenship for another. Although I gave up my Irish citizenship on paper it still resonates in my soul. When I was in college I was called “Irish”. I was so proud to be known by that name.

UW-Whitewater has given me the ability to recruit soccer players from Ireland and Northern Ireland. I get the opportunity to incorporate the Irish culture through soccer.