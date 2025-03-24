Aranda speaking to Whitewater

PreCollege Associate Director Miguel Aranda.

Dear UW-Whitewater Community,

I’m Miguel Aranda, and I am a candidate for the Whitewater Unified School District school board.

Thank you to all the UW-Whitewater students who intern and/or volunteer in our district. It is always heartwarming to hear college students’ experiences with our school district scholars; I hear from interns working toward their licensure to dedicated Greek volunteers. My elementary aged children have been overjoyed after school, after meeting and playing with some of the UW-Whitewater football players.

I grew up in Whitewater, son of Mexican immigrants, and I received both my BBA and MBA in Whitewater. I live in the city with my wife, and three children. I do speak Spanish, which is important when talking and outreaching with the parents of some of our students; about 35% of our district student population is Latino. Not only am I willing to hear feedback, but I also encourage parents to support their children when possible – as education opens so many doors, as it has done for me.

Why vote for me? As a millennial, I know how difficult it can be to own a home in a place you may want to raise your children and/or work in. I am not on the Council, but I attempt to stay in contact with Council colleagues on how we can work together and help possible future long-time community members on subjects such as housing and employment.

The voting day is April 1, 2025.

More information on the Whitewater Banner: https://whitewaterbanner.com/introduction-school-board-candidate-miguel-aranda/