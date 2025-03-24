Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple

Aranda speaking to Whitewater

Miguel Aranda, PreCollege Associate Director
March 24, 2025
PreCollege Associate Director Miguel Aranda.

Dear UW-Whitewater Community,

I’m Miguel Aranda, and I am a candidate for the Whitewater Unified School District school board. 

Thank you to all the UW-Whitewater students who intern and/or volunteer in our district. It is always heartwarming to hear college students’ experiences with our school district scholars; I hear from interns working toward their licensure to dedicated Greek volunteers. My elementary aged children have been overjoyed after school, after meeting and playing with some of the UW-Whitewater football players. 

I grew up in Whitewater, son of Mexican immigrants, and I received both my BBA and MBA in Whitewater. I live in the city with my wife, and three children. I do speak Spanish, which is important when talking and outreaching with the parents of some of our students; about 35% of our district student population is Latino. Not only am I willing to hear feedback, but I also encourage parents to support their children when possible – as education opens so many doors, as it has done for me.

Why vote for me? As a millennial, I know how difficult it can be to own a home in a place you may want to raise your children and/or work in. I am not on the Council, but I attempt to stay in contact with Council colleagues on how we can work together and help possible future long-time community members on subjects such as housing and employment.

The voting day is April 1, 2025.

More information on the Whitewater Banner: https://whitewaterbanner.com/introduction-school-board-candidate-miguel-aranda/ 

View Story Comments
Print this Story