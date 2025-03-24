Women’s basketball reflects success

A preseason poll managed by coaches and directors from the WIAC selected the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team to finish third. Their predictions proved accurate as the 2024-25 regular season ended with the Warhawks finishing third in the WIAC, however they did make a run to win the WIAC tournament. Whitewater’s season came to a close when they were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by UW-Stout.

Led by head coach Keri Carollo, the Warhawks finished with an overall record of 24-7 and a conference record of 9-5, marking another successful season. However, their success didn’t come easily, as they faced new challenges, including players adjusting to new positions.

“I think the biggest challenge was having different players having to step up into different roles and for those players to figure out what that looks like, how does that feel?” coach Carollo said. “Mallory Oloffson, Katie Hildebrandt, and Mia Gillis had some great minutes for us inside. I think the combination of those three, once they put it together, was a pretty potent combination.”

Oloffson and Hildebrandt were two of five seniors on the roster this season. The two forwards played a key role in the Warhawks’ success, both on and off the court, as players and leaders. Hildebrandt finished the season averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while Oloffson averaged 7.4 points and four rebounds per game.

With five seniors on the roster, leadership was a key strength for the Warhawks throughout the season, as many younger players benefited from their guidance.

“When you have that balance out of your seniors, it really shows the rest of the team that every person on the team is important, and everyone has to really accept their role,” coach Carollo said. “The leadership of our five seniors was outstanding; they did a great job of balancing each other out, with some being vocal leaders and others just leading by example.”

Kacie Carollo, another key senior, wrapped up her final season of Division III basketball, averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game. Her 20.5 points per game set a new school record for the highest season average at Whitewater, she also holds school records for rebounds, double-doubles, points scored and three-pointers made. Carollo also set the WIAC record for three-pointers made. For the third consecutive year, she earned all-defensive team recognition. Adding to an already incredible year, Carollo was named WIAC Player of the Year.

“It’s been my life since I was a little kid. It’s my family, it’s my best friends,” Carollo said. “It’s what I pride myself on every single day. I’m really proud of everything we’ve accomplished and I’m honored to have such an amazing program to play for.”

There is a lot of emotion within the program right now with the departure of several players.

Senior guard Maggie Trautsch finished the season averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

“I’ve been extremely grateful for every opportunity given and the coaches,” Trautsch said. “It feels like a family so I’m going to miss them a lot.”

Although the season didn’t end the way the Warhawks had hoped, there are still plenty of positive takeaways for the team, including another successful season and continued growth in their culture.

“The sustained success is probably what I’m most proud of. Year after year, we’ve been able to put together great teams,” coach Carollo said. “The commitment from our players and how they truly embody what we’re trying to accomplish is incredible. They sacrifice a lot, and I’m really proud of them for doing that. It says a lot about our culture.”

Looking ahead, the Warhawks will have a different look next season, becoming younger with the departure of five seniors. Maggie Trautsh, Mallory Oloffson, Kacie Carollo, Olivia Zuege and Katie Hildebrandt will not be with the program next season.

“We’ll be really young next year,” coach Carollo said. “We’ll have a lot of players returning with game experience, but we’ll be young. We’re going to have to re-identify ourselves because those seniors played such a big role for us. We’ll be looking to younger players to step in. I think the group we have coming in will be able to do that.”

While the Warhawks’ 2024-25 season didn’t end the way they planned, it was still a remarkable year that showcased their resilience, leadership, and growth. With standout performances from seniors like Kacie Carollo, the team achieved another successful season and left a lasting mark on the program.

As the Warhawks look ahead to next year, they face the challenge of rebuilding with a younger roster, but the foundation of strong leadership and a winning culture remains. With experienced players returning and fresh talent incoming, the Warhawks are poised to continue their tradition of excellence in the seasons to come.