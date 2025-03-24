Whitewater preps for summer of activities

Whitewater is named after the white sands of Whitewater Creek. It’s home to 22 parks, four lakes and one of the highest ranking Wisconsin colleges, UW-Whitewater.

As UW-W students are heading home for the summer in a few short months, the community is preparing for a season of outdoor activities, local events and family-friendly fun to bring people together and keep the vibrant spirit of Whitewater. From lakeside adventures to outdoor music events and summer camps, there’s no shortage of ways for residents and visitors to enjoy everything this town has to offer.

EVENTS

Whitewater’s annual Fourth of July Festival is a multiple day festival that features live music, food, a family carnival, two nights of fireworks and much more. It will be held July 3 to July 6 at 312 W. Whitewater St.

Cravath Lakefront Park will also be hosting a free concert series from 6-7 p.m. on select Tuesdays starting in July. Bonzo Squad, The Honey Pies, Palmyra Eagle Community Band and many more will take the stage.

More summer events will be announced soon.

SUMMER CAMP OPPORTUNITIES

Over 70 summer camp options will be available at UW-Whitewater starting June 9. Some of the summer camps options include fine arts camps, KEMPA journalism camp, high school and middle school band camp, game development and a wide variety of sports camps for all ages. To see all of the UW-W summer camp opportunities, visit the university’s upcoming events page.

OUTDOOR RECREATION

Whitewater is home to a variety of trails, parks and lakes. Some outdoor recreation amenities include fishing, hiking, biking and picnic areas. Some popular locations for outdoor recreation are the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Ice Age National Scenic Trail and Cravath Lakefront Park.

DINING

Whitewater offers a range of dining experiences, being home to three breweries and one winery. With over 50 dining options, from casual eateries to coffee shops and formal dining establishments, there is something for every occasion. According to the best of Whitewater survey, Fanatico Authentic Italian Restaurant, Jessica’s Family Restaurant, The Sweet Spot Café and Bakery, Second Salem Brewing and much more are some community favorites.

SHOP

Whitewater holds a variety of unique shopping destinations that cater to diverse tastes. From hand-crafted goods, vintage clothing, art, antiques and even fresh food and produce, these cozy shops offer cures to retail therapy. Some favorites include Stellar Vintage, Apple Butter House, The Book Teller, Whitewater City Market, Dale’s Bootery and so much more.