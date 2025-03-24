Common Council honors detective, provides updates

Whitewater Common Council discussing future plans for the City of Whitewater.

Information and honors were the name of the game at the March 18 Whitewater Common Council meeting.

City Manager John Weidl detailed that the Jefferson St. and Putnam St. reconstructions are scheduled for 2026 and that the Wastewater Water Treatment plant had a fire inspection with no issues.

Detective Anthony Heilberger received the “Commander’s Commendation Award” on Feb. 24 for his dedication to a child assault investigation that he was the lead investigator. Heilberger uncovered and located over a dozen juvenile sexual assault victims spanning over multiple counties and states, leading to the arrest of the suspect by coordinating the investigation with different law inforcement agencies. The suspect is currently in custody at the Walworth County Jail. Federally funded human trafficking training will be held later in the spring.

Greg Johnson from the Ehlers Police Department in Madison was a guest speaker at the meeting. He discussed district financing and tax increment financing (TIF) basics and myths.

Irvin L. Young Memorial Library is still in phase two of their expansion and renovation project and is progressing nicely. The City of Whitewater Parks and Recreation has started an anonymous online survey.

“The responses will help shape the future of our programs and activities,” Weidl said.

Seasonal job postings are now live for Human Resources. After the City Manager’s report, staff reports began with Police Chief Daniel Meyer giving an update on the police, fire and EMS referendum.

He reiterated information regarding the April 1 referendum, In 2011, there were approximately 7,500 calls for service, and in 2024, there were 14,245 calls. Meyer stated that this 90% increase in calls is the main reason the referendum is being considered.

“Regardless of the outcome, we are going to do everything we can to serve the Whitewater community to the best of our ability,” Meyer said.

If the referendum is approved by voters, Whitewater will be able to fund the addition of two cross-trained firefighters and EMTs, five full-time police officers, one 9-1-1 dispatcher and necessary equipment to keep the city safe.

Meyer explained that without the referendum being passed, being a proactive force will become more difficult. This could lead to less prevention of crime, and a more reactive style, which is more stopping crime as it’s happening rather than preventing it. Furthermore, if the referendum is not passed, the police department will be forced to begin charging for officer presence at local events, such as parades.

The next common council meeting will be held on election day, April 1.