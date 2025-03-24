Stay and Play: Wisconsin’s Best Spring Break Getaways

Spring break is almost here, and we’ve got a long list of dreamy destinations waiting for you right here in Wisconsin! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing lakeside retreat, an action-packed adventure, or a family-friendly getaway, Wisconsin has something for everyone. Plan a last-minute trip to some of the best spring break getaways across the state! Keep reading to uncover your perfect destination!

Northern Wisconsin

For families looking for action-packed adventure in the great outdoors, embark on a scenic adventure through Northern Wisconsin! Visit epic state parks like Mellen’s Copper Falls State Park and Superior’s Pattison State Park—home to breathtaking cascades you can’t miss. Just south, explore Eagle River’s endless trails, from fat-tire biking to snowmobiling. Make this spring break one you’ll never forget and venture off-the-beaten path into the iconic pines of the Northwoods.

Central Wisconsin

One of the most popular spring break spots is the Waterpark Capital of the World. If you’re looking for indoor fun, the Wisconsin Dells is your spot! Stay at the Wilderness—a remarkable resort that offers giant indoor waterparks perfect for all ages. Beyond the waterparks, enjoy attractions like the magic shows and eclectic downtown shops. And don’t miss unique dining experiences like Buffalo Phil’s Pizza & Grille, where model trains deliver your food!

Eastern Wisconsin

Head to Sheboygan for a lakeside getaway on the shores of Lake Michigan. Book a stay at the Blue Harbor Resort, featuring its own indoor waterpark! Visit the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum for interactive exhibits that will keep kids entertained for hours. For some winter fun, if the snow is still with us, ice skate at the Sheboygan Ice Rink or sled at Evergreen Park. Take a stroll along the frozen shoreline of Kohler-Andrae State Park, and enjoy the scenic winter views.

Western Wisconsin

La Crosse is calling! Pack up the family and check out this city’s charm, home to exciting winter activities with amazing restaurants! Ready to hit the slopes? Head to none other than Mt. La Crosse. With vertical drops of up to 516 feet, you’re in for an icy thrill you’ll never forget. Be sure to also add the La Crosse River State Trail to your list for cross-country skiing fun! Any pizza lovers? La Crosse has 3 must-tries: Big Al’s, Polito’s, and Uno Venti.

Southern Wisconsin

Another charming winter destination is Lake Geneva—the place for spring break! There are plenty of activities to enjoy inside and out, including dreamy spas and resorts and endless shops. To name a few shops, check out Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, Geneva Gifts, and The Candle Mercantile to capture the scents of your getaway! For even more fun, visit Timber Ridge Water Park for a splash-filled day or set out on horseback, discovering the area’s scenic trails!

What are you waiting for? Plan your spring break getaway to Wisconsin today! It checks all the boxes: scenic views, action-packed adventures, and endless family fun. Make the most of your break and create unforgettable memories in the Badger State.

Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show online at DiscoverWisconsin.com.