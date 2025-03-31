Meet the new Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs

Kristin Fillhouer, a generational Warhawk, was named Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and is set to step into her permanent role on March 31.

Fillhouer received her Bachelor of Arts in history and English and Master of Science in curriculum and instruction from UW-Whitewater. She spent 21 years at UW-W Rock County in various roles, most recently serving as Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management before joining the main campus in 2024 as interim vice chancellor.

“She played an instrumental role in the successful integration of UW-Rock County into UW-Whitewater and has been a steady and collaborative leader in advancing student support services,” said Chancellor Corey King in a university press release.

Seeing firsthand what a difference education could make became her driving motivation. Following a mentor’s advice to walk through open doors of opportunity led her to her interim role. What began as a temporary assignment quickly transformed into a passionate commitment to reimagining student support.

Fillhouer will continue to oversee student-oriented departments, such as housing, dining, textbook rental and student involvement. She is also working to redesign student affairs to better fit the needs of students in the ever-changing educational landscape.

“The expectations that students have are different even year to year,” Fillhouer said.

“We have to have a finger on the pulse of what that is so we can continue to offer students what they need to be successful.”

Fillhouer said the ultimate goal is for students to meet their educational goals and have success. Fillhouer said this also extends beyond the classroom.

“We want students to have a wonderful experience while they’re doing it because it’s not just about the degree, but all these other experiences, too,” Fillhouer said.

Fillhouer reiterated the importance of staying at the forefront of higher education in order for students to have the experience they desire and deserve.

“I’m really excited to be part of a team that is so committed to that,” Fillhouer said.

Fillhouer pointed out the ‘You Belong Here’ sign seen from her office window.

“Every person I have come in contact with here believes that wholeheartedly,” Fillhouer said. “If you have that as your foundation, you’re off to a pretty good start.”

When classes aren’t in session, Fillhouer spends her time with family, listening to live music, reading, traveling and playing tennis.