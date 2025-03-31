Bowling qualifies for team championships

The USBC sectionals were a successful weekend for the bowling team, as they qualified for the end-of-season Intercollegiate Team Championships following their top-four finish.

This accomplishment didn’t come easily, as UW-Whitewater was trailing Duquesne, who held the final qualifying spot by 32 pins, headed into the final stretch of games. The team came together to finish the fourth block of games with a pin total of 3,081, which was 88 more pins than Duquesne.

“The fact that we’ve made it to the USBC postseason is incredible. Only four teams make it out of four sectionals, and for us to be one of the four is awesome,” head coach Becca Hagerman said. “I’m glad that I get to give this opportunity to the girls on the team.”

Team chemistry has played a significant role in the Warhawks success this season, and has been something that Hagerman has been emphasizing in her first year as head coach. The bowlers have bought in and put in the work to grow those relationships with their teammates.

“You can have a lot of good bowlers on a team, but if you can’t be cohesive, you won’t be a good team. We preach staying in our own little bubble and really putting our all into our teammates,” senior Kelly Whipple said. “We want them to feel 100 percent supported on the approach, and we want to bring them as much energy as they bring us when they walk off the approach.”

Whipple has been a member of the Warhawks bowling team for four seasons, and she’s grown into one of the leaders on the team. She played a significant role in the Warhawks rallying to secure the final qualifying spot. Hagerman noted the personal growth that Whipple’s had over the course of the season, as well as the impact that she’s had on her teammates.

“Watching her growth and how she affects her teammates with the support on and off the lanes, she’s one of the people where her teammates can go to her and be like ‘hey, I’m struggling with this. Can you help me?’” Hagerman said. “A lot of our girls look up to Kelly, and they’re right in doing so.”

Another key component in the Warhawks success is that they’re well-rounded. Hagerman has had the team work on different fundamentals and shot techniques to be prepared for different situations that they may encounter during competitions. However, it’s not enough to be physically prepared, you have to be mentally prepared as well.

“We try to put pressure on [the bowlers] during practice, so that when we’re in competition and the lights come on, they’re not scared to bowl,” Hagerman said.

While the overall bowling team has had significant success, there has also been individual success. Sophomore bowler Jordyn Norvell qualified for the Intercollegiate Singles Championship after a top-seven finish in the singles competition.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to qualify,” Norvell said. “I was just going to get some extra practice in, and it turned into me qualifying. It honestly still hasn’t hit me.”

Norvell wasn’t on the travel roster at the beginning of the season, but she still went to the optional practices and continued to be a key part of the team. Her overall confidence in her skills has only improved over this time, and it showed on the lanes. So when one of the bowlers was unable to compete, the coaches felt that Norvell was the natural selection to get the call-up.

“Putting in the work like that speaks to her dedication and passion for the sport,” Hagerman said. “I am so proud of watching how she’s grown and how she is with her teammates.”

While Norvell has had a significant impact on the other Warhawk bowlers, she gives credit to her teammates for the impact that they’ve had on her and the growth she’s had over the season.

“I love my team so much. Everyone is just so uplifting and we can always count on each other,” Norvell said. “If one of us is not doing as well, I know I can just turn to them for advice and to keep that energy up.”

The Warhawks still have a few weeks before the Intercollegiate Championships begin on April 17 in Reno, Nevada. They’ll use this time to continue working on both the physical and mental aspects of their game to ensure that they’re ready for the pressure that a big stage like this provides.

“I’m excited,” Whipple said. “We still have a lot to show everyone.”