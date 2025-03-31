Focusing forward after 14-0 start

The No. 16 UW-Whitewater softball team is off to a blistering start, rolling through their first 14 games without a loss, their longest season-opening win streak since 2013.

The team’s first 12 wins came during THE Spring Games in Clermont, Florida, where they defeated both familiar foes and debut opponents. After adding two more wins against Carroll University, by scores of 8-0 and 10-3, upcoming academic stresses and other external factors force the Warhawks to focus forward.

“I believe our team is ready for the challenge and plan to bring their best effort every day,” head coach Brenda Volk said.

As expected from a 14-0 team, no true weaknesses have emerged. The bats are on fire, as far from a weakness as can be. The team is currently batting .360, a .067 improvement over last season’s WIAC tournament-winning squad.

Junior outfielder Bella Eggert emphasizes that heat, beginning the season batting .486. Senior utility Kiarra Kostroski is second in batting average, but leads the team in home runs, runs batted in, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging. The bats continuing to stay hot is going to be crucial for long-term success.

“We look really aggressive hitting-wise, which we haven’t always had in past years,” Kostroski said. “We have a lot of good pitchers in the conference, and being able to jump on them and produce those runs is going to be huge.”

The strong offense is complemented by a reliable defense, a group that had questions coming into the season. In terms of pitching, sophomores Josie Hammen and Madi DeBennette were thrust into starting roles this season, but with fifth-year senior Rhiann Dick and a solid relieving core, the pitching staff is well-equipped for continuing success.

“Madi and Josie did not get many innings as freshmen but they have worked hard and have been throwing very well and with a lot of confidence,” Volk said. “Overall, we have six pitchers and I feel that we can use them all so that is very beneficial.”

The Warhawks have pitched for a 1.94 earned run average and a 1.17 walks and hits per inning pitched so far this season, 22nd and 41st in Division III respectively. Five different pitchers have started a game, the only non-starter being junior Brooke Hock, pitching a team-low .171 batting average allowed in six relief appearances.

Defensively, despite an under-average 17 errors to start the season, the fielding unit is strong once again. Kostroski leads the way with a fielding percentage of 1.000, continuing her streak of 261 consecutive total chances without an error dating back to April 6, 2023.

“KK is just an all around excellent ball player who can play multiple positions and do them all well for us,” Volk said. “I would feel confident putting her anywhere on the field with the exception of pitcher. It is nice to have someone like that.”

THE Spring Games specifically allowed for the Warhawks to prepare for WIAC play in several areas. First off, several convincing blowouts have allowed for the team to clear the dugout.

Sophomore outfielder Keira Jarrett is batting .500 with a 1.193 OPS in eight appearances, junior outfielder Belle Lapacek is contributing a .444 batting average in 10 appearances and senior infielder Brooke Mangler has brought in seven runs.

“We have someone that can go in that will be able to give our team what we need that day; it doesn’t matter who it is,” Hammen said. “Everyone’s so happy for everyone because everyone is getting a chance to play.”

The second crucial building block established in Clermont is the team’s chemistry. Coaches purposely group athletes with others they do not normally interact with in order to establish trust and connections with the entire team.

“It’s kind of where those connections really cement,” Kostroski said. “You get to know the team better, learn to mesh with people better. That’s always a huge part of starting our season.”

Next on the list is to continue these successes throughout the rest of the season. With a tough conference schedule lingering where four WIAC teams are receiving NFCA Top 25 votes, it is time to see if the Warhawks’ non-conference schedule prepared them for battle.

“I think we need to keep the energy going,” Hammen said. “It’s really important that we keep our spirits high, and I think we can bring every good thing that we did in Florida into the rest of our season.”

The Warhawks return to the van Steenderen Softball Complex April 2, facing Illinois Wesleyan University in a doubleheader.