Ice Age Trail literally shaped Wisconsin

Joey Gatto The entrance to the Blackhawk segment of the Ice Age Trail.

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a series of trails spanning across Wisconsin with a total length of over 1,200 miles.

The entirety of the trail resides in Wisconsin and spans across multiple counties, including parts of Walworth and Jefferson counties.

The trail was forged approximately 12,000 years ago when massive flows of glacier ice came through Wisconsin, shaping the trails. It begins on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and ends near Green Bay.

There are about 20 miles of the trail running through the area, with about a quarter of this consisting of the Whitewater Lake Segment, with the other is the Blackhawk segment.

This seven mile stretch of the trail is best known for its excellent bird-watching, passing through several bird habitats, and most importantly its display of the scenic and historic Lake La Grange, as most of this section loops around it.

Outside of the Ice Age Trail, the Whitewater Lake has public boat launches for fishing, along with a public beach. It is also available for camping from May to October, with a total of 63 campsites to choose from.

The 14 acre lake, located in Walworth County has an open season for most types of fish year-round, making it a popular destination for fishermen.

The lake only has a maximum depth of four feet, likely due to the glacial activity that formed the entire Ice Age Trail. This depth adds to the popularity of fishing at the lake, as fishing in shallow water is oftentimes considered more enjoyable than fishing in deeper water.

The smallest segment is the Clover Valley segment, which only spans a total of 1.6 miles. Consisting of many small hills, this segment is a perfect hike for those who want to appreciate nature, but may not have the time or stamina to take the seven mile treks of the other segments.

While hiking this segment, one will notice the multitude of bridges designed for hikers to walk on. These are designed to protect the fragile and marshy land.

The diverse and abundant options available at the many locations across the Ice Age Trail display a sense of inclusivity, allowing people of all different tastes and abilities to ingest the beautiful landscapes.

While temperatures warm up as summer approaches, more Whitewater residents are opting to take advantage of these naturally formed trails, and the perks offered along with them. While visiting the Ice Age Trail is an experience, it is also important to remember that it is a historic place that formed part of the community.

Over 12,000 years ago, glacial activity forged the land creating historic trails and lakes, and while this activity is long gone, the lasting effects of beauty and community togetherness via activities at the Ice Age Trail’s various segments right here in Whitewater remain.