Who and what’s on my ballot?

Election season is here once again, and Whitewater residents will head to the polls on April 1 to vote on several local and statewide races, along with multiple important referendums. In person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with polling places at the Armory and the University Center.

Here is a breakdown of the candidates and issues that will appear on the ballot in Whitewater:

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

With Justice Ann Walsh Bradley retiring, it is the voters time to decide the future ideological majority for the state’s highest court. This race has become the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history.

Susan Crawford, a circuit court judge in Dane County, is running with liberal ideology. Crawford opposes voter identification laws, supports women’s access to reproductive health and “restorative justice.” She has been supported by current and former Supreme Court judges and Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Brad Schimel, a circuit court judge in Waukesha County and former Republican state attorney general, is running with conservative ideology. Schimel supports voter identification laws, seeks to protect the first amendment, more specifically the right to bear arms and opposes abortion. He’s been supported and funded by Elon Musk and is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction

Voters will decide who will lead Wisconsin’s public education system.

Jill Underly, the current Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, is running for reelection. Underly has made significant changes to how student achievement is measured, removing terms like “basic” and “proficient” from the state’s educational framework in 2024. She believes that this shift more accurately represents the students progress, she also seeks to address teacher shortages.

Brittany Kinser is challenging Underly for the position, advocating for reinstating the previous achievement measurement system, arguing that it maintains higher standards for the students so that they can succeed in their careers. She, too, seeks to address the teacher shortage.

Whitewater Unified School District School Board Members

Four candidates are running for two available seats on the school board.

Nick Baldwin, a Whitewater High School graduate and a current educator is running. Baldwin wants to raise test scores, improve student and staff morale, improve communication and transparency with parents and the community, and expand curricula to better prepare students for post-high school success.

Jennifer Kienbaum, the current president of the Whitewater School Board who has served since 2019 is running for reelection. Kienbaum advocates for vocational and technical education, special education support, student mental health, and curriculum improvements.

Wayne Redenius, a retired educator of 32 years and former Richmond Town chairman is running. Redenius prioritizes communication, student achievement, responsible budgeting and staff retention.

Miguel Aranda, a Whitewater High School graduate, UW-Whitewater alumnus and associate director of PreCollege Programs at UW-Whitewater is running for reelection. Aranda prioritizes school safety, fiscal responsibility and transparency, and seeks to strengthen relationships between the city and its growing Latino population.

Other Local Races

Mark Gundrum is running unopposed for Court of Appeals Judge District 2.

Patrick J. Singer is running unopposed for Whitewater Council Member at Large.

Voter ID Requirement

This statewide referendum question asks whether the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended to require voters to present valid photographic identification to vote, with certain exceptions.

Whitewater Police and Fire/EMS

This referendum seeks approval for the City of Whitewater to exceed the state-imposed levy limit for the 2026 fiscal year by 18.29 percent. The funds will be used to increase staffing and continue operations for police, fire, and EMS services, raising the levy to $7,906,057, with an ongoing increase of $1,305,782 each year.

Whitewater Unified School District General Obligation Bonds

This referendum asks voters to approve the issuance of up to $30 million in general obligation bonds to fund school building improvements, including additions and renovations to the high school, expanded career and technical education facilities, and district-wide renovations. This also includes safety, security and infrastructure updates.