Whitewater summer fun

City Manager of Whitewater, John Weidl

As warmer weather starts to settle into life in Whitewater, take the opportunity to explore all that this vibrant community has to offer. Whitewater thrives on collaboration and partnership, bringing a diverse range of events and activities to life throughout the year. Whether you’re interested in cultural celebrations, outdoor recreation, or civic engagement, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the best ways to experience the heart of Whitewater is by visiting the Whitewater City Market, held every Tuesday evening throughout the summer. The market offers a variety of fresh produce, handcrafted goods, and local artisan products, all in a welcoming, community-focused setting.

To make summer evenings even more special, Cravath Lakefront Park hosts a free concert series on select Tuesdays from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The lineup includes:

July 15 – Bonzo Squad

July 22 – The Honey Pies

July 29 – Family Event: Messy Fest

August 5 – Ladies Must Swing

August 12 – Palmyra Eagle Community Band

August 19 – Piper Road Spring Band

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair, enjoy live music, and soak in the summer ambiance.

Summer in Whitewater means a spectacular Fourth of July celebration. Thursday, July 3rd– Saturday, July 5th over three days, residents and visitors gather for an event filled with delicious food, thrilling carnival rides, parade, a classic car show, a beer garden, and family-friendly games. This annual tradition brings the community together in a vibrant display of patriotism and fun.

For those interested in history and archaeology, a visit to the Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve is a must. These ancient Indigenous mounds, built centuries ago, serve as an important cultural and historical landmark. The preserve offers a peaceful environment where visitors can learn about the region’s deep history while enjoying a quiet retreat into nature.

Whitewater is also home to a vibrant arts community, with exhibits, workshops, and performances hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance. The organization supports local artists and showcases a variety of creative works throughout the year. Whether you’re interested in paintings, photography, music, or theater, there are plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in the artistic side of Whitewater.

Whitewater takes pride in its welcoming and inclusive community, and nothing reflects that spirit more than Whitewater Pride. This annual event celebrates diversity and supports the LGBTQ+ community through activities, performances, and community gatherings. It’s a time to come together, honor progress, and reinforce the city’s commitment to inclusivity.

Don’t forget to stop at Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center that is open all year long. The recreational fitness and aquatic center feature a variety of amenities including a leisure pool with slide and lazy river, an 8-lane lap pool, a fitness center, locker rooms, group fitness classes, concessions, and facility rental room. The Fitness center is available for 24/7 use to WAFC members 18 years of age or older. 24/7 access includes the use of the fitness center only and excludes the use of the lap pool, leisure pool, hot tub and locker rooms.

Looking ahead into fall, join us on Saturday, September 13th, at Cravath Lakefront Park from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM for the annual Food Truck Fest. This highly anticipated event showcases a variety of culinary offerings from top food vendors, providing a perfect opportunity to savor diverse flavors in a scenic lakeside setting. Whether you’re in search of gourmet specialties, classic comfort foods, or sweet treats, the festival promises a memorable dining experience.

For those seeking an active way to embrace the season, the Discover Whitewater Series offers a 10K and Half Marathon, on September 21, 2025 welcoming participants of all skill levels. This event highlights Whitewater’s commitment to health, wellness, and community engagement, allowing runners to challenge themselves while enjoying the city’s picturesque landscapes. Spectators are encouraged to come out and support the participants, adding to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

Register or learn more here.

To stay informed about all the happenings around the city, I encourage you to visit our official city website. This site is a valuable resource for both new and returning students. Here, you’ll find helpful links to report a concern, sign up to vote, and learn about paying for utilities online if you’re living off-campus. Our events calendar includes links to the calendars for the Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Recreation, UW-Whitewater and the Whitewater Unified School District, so you’ll never miss out on what’s happening in Whitewater.

For those of you looking to get more involved in the community, there are plenty of opportunities. Whitewater’s boards and commissions are always looking for passionate individuals who want to contribute to the betterment of our city.

Serving on one of these boards is not only a great way to give back but also a unique opportunity to gain leadership experience and make a tangible impact on the community.

Enjoy everything Whitewater has to offer—we’re confident you’ll love it! We can’t wait for you to experience it!