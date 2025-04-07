Second City delivers laughs

Photo from Young Website Poster for The Second City show.

The Young hosted the Second City improv group Friday, April 4 as the world renown group celebrates its 65th anniversary.

The show, which consisted of both sketched and improvisation skits based on suggestions from the audience, was received extremely well.

As a “best of” show, some of the best pre-written sketches from previous shows were included. But, their iconic and hysterical improvisation routine was their claim to fame Friday night as they engaged with the audience to find suggestions.

Laughter was in the air as they cracked jokes left and right. The show contained adult humor and absolutely was received positively by the giggling audience.

Performers such as George Elrod, Kevin Noonan, Zoe Agapinan, Catharine Savage and Phylicia McLeod took the stage in Whitewater. All of these performers have extensive experience in improvisation, so it is no surprise that these bits seemed to be audience favorites.

The group showed versatility as they used several different types of improv during the show. One included a type where the last sentence of one sketch became the first sentence in the next sketch. Combine this with random nouns picked from the audience, and hilarity ensued.

Not once did a joke lead to a silent crowd, likely in thanks to how experienced the performers are, and experience is something the Second City is intimately familiar with.

For over 65 hilarious years, the Second City has not only been famous for their comedy and improvisation, but also their massive cast of notable alumni. Among these are extremely famous comedians such as Bill Murray who is known for hits like “Ghostbusters” and “Caddyshack,” Tim Robinson who is the star of the Netflix sketch comedy show “I Think You Should Leave” and Steve Carell who is famous for his role as Michael Scott in “The Office.”

Over 15 sketches and improv routines were delivered to The Young crowd, each sketch better than the last. By the end of the show, eyes were red with laughter and applause was delivered, proving the audience’s appreciation for the group’s comedy.

The Best of Second City has upcoming shows in New York, Chicago, Toronto and even virtually for those who want to have a laugh online, allowing everyone to join in on the fun.

With no defined subject or plot to the show due to its improvisational matter, one can never expect to see the same show twice when attending the Best of Second City. Both previous attendees and new faces are encouraged to visit as the show makes its way across the country.

With such skilled improv comedians, it is easy to see how the Second City has so effortlessly created such successful alumni and a successful show for 65 years. Ensuring that no two shows are exactly the same has aided in their quest to bring comedy, and gut-busting laughter to people for 65 years, and for many more years to come.