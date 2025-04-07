Wisconsin’s Best Indoor Activities for Rainy Spring Day

Spring is on its way, Wisconsin! There’s no doubt that rainy days are ahead, so we’re here to let you in on some fun indoor adventures across the state.

Wilderness Resort & Hotel

Starting off in the Wisconsin Dells is the Wilderness! This is a hub for indoor fun, and you can make a weekend trip out of it too by booking a stay at the resort. This is the perfect place for adults and children alike, with bungalows and cabanas available for rent at the indoor pool, laser tag, and even a swim-up bar! They also have dining options, so you don’t have to stray far for food! Spend your whole day, or even weekend at the Wilderness for endless fun, without the sun.

Tristan Crist Magic Theatre

Make your way down to Lake Geneva for some magic! The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre offers Vegas-style shows on weekends and some weekdays. This is the perfect place to spend a rainy Saturday night! This show is one of the few that give you an up-close-and-personal experience, with 175 seats in the venue. Even being this close to the show, you will still be wowed by the illusions performed!

The House on The Rock

A Wisconsin classic is the House on The Rock in Spring Green. If you’re up for the drive, this is truly the only place of its kind— created by Alex Jordan, the House on the Rock is an unforgettable experience. The walk through takes from three to four hours, with a multitude of exhibits throughout the house to explore. It features the world’s largest indoor carousel, the world’s largest ball of paint, an exceptional royal collection, and so much more. This is the perfect place to go on a rainy day, and you can stay right at the House on the Rock Resort if you’re up for a weekend trip!

X-Golf at American Family Field

Golf isn’t available year-round in Wisconsin, so what better way to spend a rainy day than at a golf simulator? To make it better– with a view of American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers! With simulation courses ranging from St. Andrews to Pebble Beach, you can get a taste of nice weather and forget about the rain outside. X-Golf offers a full bar along with a food menu, so get ready to spend a few hours having fun!

Milwaukee Art Museum

Last but not least is the Milwaukee Art Museum– the perfect place to spend a few hours out of the rain. Art museums are a great place to spend a few hours, walk around, and get creative.