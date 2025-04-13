Hired before graduation

UWW senior, Eric Corcoran

Upon graduating in May, I will begin working full-time as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist at Exact Sciences. This role provides me with an entrance into the field of cancer biology, which is one of my largest interests in biology. Before accepting this position, I updated my LinkedIn and resume during winter break, so I could start applying for jobs in January. Additionally, I took advantage of the free resume check at Career Services. Securing a job before graduation was always my goal during undergrad, as I wanted to be able to start working and making an impact soon after graduation.

UW-Whitewater has prepared me immensely for life after graduation and for obtaining this job. The smaller class sizes, office hours, and connections with students and professors have provided me with many resources to be successful. Specifically, the UW-Whitewater Department of Biology has taught me how to problem solve and think critically like a scientist, not only in my classes, but also through undergraduate research. Dr. Kirsten Crossgrove and Dr. Kristen Curran, in particular, have been pivotal to my growth as a student and researcher. Having taken numerous courses with them and currently performing research with Dr. Curran, I’ve become inspired by their passion and excitement for the field of molecular/cell and cancer biology. The cell biology course here in particular made me want to pursue the field of cancer biology. Overall, I am very grateful for the connections I have created with students and professors throughout my time at Whitewater, and the opportunity to perform undergraduate research here, as they have provided me with a jumpstart to my career.