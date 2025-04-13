Financial advice every college student should know

Peer Financial Educator, Caleb Bendixen.

Life as a college student is stressful. You have to balance many things at once and oftentimes your own finances get overlooked. Many college students are never taught how to take care of their own finances, which adds further stress to their lives. I am going to give you some things you can start doing now to take control of your financial situation and set you up for success.

Budgeting

Creating a budget is simple and easy to do and will help you learn more about your money habits. Tracking the money you have coming in and the money you have going out will help you grasp how much you are really saving and spending. To create a budget track how much you spend in one month and how much you make in that same month. Then sort your spending into categories (Food, Housing, Entertainment, etc.). Use this information to set a budget of how much you are going to spend every month to ensure you are saving money. The most important part of a budget is sticking to it!

Savings/Emergency Fund

Once you have your budget down and can consistently save money, putting your money in a savings account is the next step. Even if you are saving a small amount at a time, getting into this habit is very important. It is recommended to keep 3-6 months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund in case of unexpected costs such as car repairs or medical bills. After you have your emergency fund account, put the rest in a normal savings account that you will take spending money out of.

Pro Tip: I recommend looking into high yield savings accounts that will give you around 4% return on your money for just having it in the account.

Credit Cards/Credit Scores

Be mindful of credit cards. While they can help build credit, it’s crucial to use them wisely. Only charge what you can afford to pay off each month, and avoid carrying a balance to dodge high interest rates.

More information regarding the best credit cards for college students as well as how to build your credit is available on the Financial Literacy Center’s blog.

Link: https://blogs.uww.edu/financialliteracycenter/

Take advantage of Free Resources

The Financial Literacy Center offers free one-on-one coaching, workshops, and tools to help you make informed money decisions. We are Located in the University Center room 129 and make blog posts like this twice a month. We are always willing to help!