Warhawk thrower welcomed into hall of fame

UW-Whitewater men’s track and field alumnus Jeremy Wendt was inducted into the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Division III Hall of Fame Class of 2025 April 9. Wendt is the first Warhawk to receive this honor.

Wendt was a member of the track and field team from 2001-04, where he earned seven All-American honors, four individual WIAC titles, and three individual national championships.

Wendt specialized in the indoor weight throw and the outdoor hammer toss, where he holds program records in both events: 19.76 meters and 66.48 meters, respectively. That hammer throw also stood as a DIII record for six years.

Wendt is being inducted alongside Eric Campbell-Woodruff of Moravian University, Christy Cazzola of UW-Oshkosh, Renee Erickson of Concordia Moorhead, Deshawnda Williams of Wheaton (Ma.), and Macharia Yuot of Widener University.

Along with being with the track and field program, he also was a member of the football team from 2001-02.

The USTFCCCA press release said Wendt “literally left his mark on the NCAA DIII record book.” Wendt’s legacy now not only lives in the record books, but in a prestigious hall of fame.