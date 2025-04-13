LIFE program opens doors for accessible learning

Learning Is For Everyone. The UW-Whitewater LIFE program strives to do just that. Founded in 2016, the LIFE program began to make higher education, more so the college experience, accessible for young adults with disabilities.

Open to students ages 18-25, the LIFE program fosters independent living skills tailored to each individual’s capabilities and goals.

Students live on campus for the first two years, then some students wanting to gain more independence can move off campus for the third and fourth years to practice the skills learned in the first two years.

“We promote independent living from both our instructors in the classroom and the supports outside,” program director James Collins said. “We do classes on nutrition, cooking in the dorms or in the apartments and help students learn about not only the academics, but a balanced lifestyle.”

The LIFE program expands the curriculum to cover social skills, relationships and financial literacy to give students the tools to be successful once they graduate from the program.

Students also take traditional university classes with other peers while in the program. Some students have taken dance, game development, social sciences, among others.

“We want students to be as embedded and get involved with everybody else as possible while we still meet their needs,” Collins said.

The LIFE program also connects students with volunteer and job opportunities around campus and in the community.

“Some of the places we volunteer are the campus greenhouse, police department, food pantry and library,” program coordinator Sara Athorp said. “And those opportunities really give that exploration piece for students to get started and try something new.”

LIFE students are also encouraged to get involved on campus. Many students are active in various student organizations, attend campus events and never miss an opportunity to cheer on the Warhawks at a sporting event.

“​​In the dorms, a small group cooks a family-type dinner on Sunday nights that everyone is invited to, and that helps practice those cooking skills too,” Athorp said.

UW-W undergraduate and graduate students studying special education, social work, psychology and related fields provide support to students in the program through instruction, peer coaching and Independent Living Assistants.

“We have staff to support our students and to help provide access because I think the program provides students with access and opportunity, and that’s really our focus,” Collins said.