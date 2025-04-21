Spring into Serenity: Top 3 April Paddling Spots in Wisconsin

As the budding begins, new opportunities arise—like peaceful paddles in Wisconsin! Home to two Great Lakes, 66 state parks, and more than 12,600 rivers and streams, Wisconsin is a paddler’s paradise. Come along as we highlight a few of the all-time paddling routes and water trails across the state. Your peace is one paddle away.

Great Lakes

Let the paddling begin with Wisconsin’s Great Lakes—Lake Michigan and Lake Superior! With 800 miles of Great Lakes shores, there’s no doubt you’ll find peace along the way.

On the eastern coast of Wisconsin lies one of the longest peaceful paddles in Wisconsin—the Lake Michigan State Water Trail. This 523-mile segment provides an unmatched experience like no other, showcasing the shoreline of four states! But, it doesn’t take that long to be transported into a state of inner peace, between the spectacular scenery and gently moving waves.

To the north, we go for another peaceful (and pristine) paddle on the Lake Superior Water Trail. Lake Superior is the cleanest of the Great Lakes, with almost crystal-clear water. Wisconsin’s segment highlights over 400 miles of scenic shores, providing a profound sense of peace as you navigate your way through the vast, glassy waters.

State Parks

The peaceful paddles in Wisconsin are just getting started! Up next, we’re heading into some of Wisconsin’s most beautiful state parks.

Among the most noteworthy is Buckhorn State Park, which is home to a wide variety of recreational opportunities, including paddling on the Castle Rock Flowage. Launch your vessel of choice, kayak or canoe, on a quiet, secluded slough that later opens up to the main flowage. As you paddle along the path, taking in the breathtaking views, let your mind enter into a state of ease at last.

Onto Perrot State Park, located in the bluffs of western Wisconsin. Within this expansive and picturesque state park, paddlers have the unique opportunity to access Trempealeau Bay,