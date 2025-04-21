Spring into Serenity: Top 3 April Paddling Spots in Wisconsin

As the budding begins, new opportunities arise—like peaceful paddles in Wisconsin! Home to two Great Lakes, 66 state parks, and more than 12,600 rivers and streams, Wisconsin is a paddler’s paradise. Come along as we highlight a few of the all-time paddling routes and water trails across the state. Your peace is one paddle away.
Great Lakes
Let the paddling begin with Wisconsin’s Great Lakes—Lake Michigan and Lake Superior! With 800 miles of Great Lakes shores, there’s no doubt you’ll find peace along the way.
On the eastern coast of Wisconsin lies one of the longest peaceful paddles in Wisconsin—the Lake Michigan State Water Trail. This 523-mile segment provides an unmatched experience like no other, showcasing the shoreline of four states! But, it doesn’t take that long to be transported into a state of inner peace, between the spectacular scenery and gently moving waves.
To the north, we go for another peaceful (and pristine) paddle on the Lake Superior Water Trail. Lake Superior is the cleanest of the Great Lakes, with almost crystal-clear water. Wisconsin’s segment highlights over 400 miles of scenic shores, providing a profound sense of peace as you navigate your way through the vast, glassy waters.
State Parks
The peaceful paddles in Wisconsin are just getting started! Up next, we’re heading into some of Wisconsin’s most beautiful state parks.
Among the most noteworthy is Buckhorn State Park, which is home to a wide variety of recreational opportunities, including paddling on the Castle Rock Flowage. Launch your vessel of choice, kayak or canoe, on a quiet, secluded slough that later opens up to the main flowage. As you paddle along the path, taking in the breathtaking views, let your mind enter into a state of ease at last.
Onto Perrot State Park, located in the bluffs of western Wisconsin. Within this expansive and picturesque state park, paddlers have the unique opportunity to access Trempealeau Bay,
where some of the first explorers traveled in the 1600s. Grab your kayak or canoe and venture on Voyageurs Canoe Trail, which offers 3.4 miles of not only history but also tranquility.
Lastly, Wyalusing State Park, one of Wisconsin’s oldest state parks, is a must on the list of peaceful paddles. For 6 miles of serenity, head down the Canoe Trail that will lead you through the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Rivers
Speaking of Wisconsin’s rivers, there are many peaceful paddles on rivers big and small scattered throughout the state.
Beginning with the Baraboo River, you’re in for a scenic and serene treasure. As the gentle current guides you along the glistening waterway, soak up the scenery, from wildlife to wild landscapes, and unlock a new sense of solitude.
Off to the endless Jefferson County Waterways, offering both serenity and beauty. One of the most renowned is the Rock River Water Trail, a part of the National Water Trails System. This water trail totals 330 miles and takes paddlers on a sightseeing and soul-searching journey. By the end, you’ll surely have found pure bliss.
Meanwhile, the Kickapoo River has been and continues to be a fan-favorite on the list of peaceful paddles. Fun fact: It is the longest river wholly within the driftless area of not only Wisconsin but also the entire upper Midwest! Though the river is known for more than just its great length, it is also known for its winding, natural course. Perfect for novices and experts alike, the Kickapoo is one of the most accessible, beautiful, and peaceful paddles in Wisconsin.
We’ve reached the end of our list for peaceful paddles in Wisconsin, although there are plenty more to uncover! One thing is for sure—no matter where you paddle, you’ll surely find a sense of peace.
–
Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).