Striking success in a strong season

Junior Emily O’Byrn has played a key role on the lanes for the UW-Whitewater bowling team this season. Most recently, O’Byrn helped the Warhawks punch their ticket to the Intercollegiate Team Championship after a strong showing at the USBC Sectionals. Trailing by just 32 pins after the first 48 Baker games, the Warhawks surged in the final block with a 3081-pin total. O’Byrn, along with teammates Zoey Darwin, Dani Swaisgood, Kayla Devine and Kelly Whipple, delivered clutch performances to secure a fourth place finish and a spot at nationals.

O’Byrn sat down with the Royal Purple to talk about her journey into bowling, the team’s strong bond, and what it means to compete as a Warhawk athlete.

Q: What made you choose to attend UW-Whitewater?

A: I first started bowling back in eighth grade when I joined my middle school team. That’s when I got into the sport and started taking it more seriously. I ended up choosing Whitewater for college because I had attended a bowling camp here, and I really enjoyed the experience. I loved the atmosphere and how welcoming everyone was, so I decided this was the place I wanted to go to school.

Q: What has been the most memorable moment for you this season?

A: Definitely when our team made it to sectionals — that was such a big moment for us. It really felt like we all came together as a team, and we could actually see all the hard work we had been putting in throughout the season finally pay off.

Q: How do you and the team support each other through any adversity?

A: Throughout tournaments, we always remind each other that we’re all in this together — we’re one team, one unit. So when something goes wrong, like if I miss a single pin, I know it’s not just on me. It’s like the whole team missed it, and that mindset helps us stay connected.

Q: How do you mentally prepare before a big competition?

A: It really just takes a lot of practice — putting in the time over and over again — so you can get yourself back into that good mental space. It’s all about reaching that point where everything feels right, not just physically, but mentally too, so you can perform your best.

Q: What’s the most challenging aspect of being a student athlete for you?

A: Definitely just being able to balance everything — that’s been one of the biggest challenges. Being a math major, I always have a lot of coursework and assignments to keep up with outside of bowling. So I really try to prioritize my schoolwork during the week, especially on the days when we’re on campus, so that when we’re traveling and competing on the weekends, I can fully focus on bowling without stressing about school.

Q: What does it mean to be a Warhawk to you?

A: I would definitely say the energy and dedication that we show, and our team really does a good job with that, embracing our school’s culture, and like our team and culture kind of vibe.

With the season now wrapped up, O’Byrn can reflect on a year filled with growth, resilience and team success. As she heads into her senior year, O’Byrn is poised to take on an even bigger leadership role and continue building on the momentum she and the Warhawks have created.