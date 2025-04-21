Repairs and fixes

Rendering of Winther Hall’s West and South Facade exteriors. Credit: Sommerville Architect & Engineers

With summer approaching, many students will leave Whitewater when the semester ends. But for some around campus, there is still work to do. Various renovations will be happening around the campus of UW-Whitewater, with further larger projects starting at the end of the spring term of 2026.

The various projects that will be happening around campus over the summer are minor renovations in various campus buildings and areas, including the reconstruction of parking lot 11, steam lines for heating and cooling of university buildings and minor works in other university buildings.

The replacement of the steam and condensate lines is the largest of this year’s projects, with work on those happening right away after the spring commencement ceremony.

This project replaces the current lines that provide heating and cooling to campus buildings from the university’s power plant. Some of the line replacement works could go into the beginning of the fall term of 2025.

“With these types of projects, delays can always [be] expected,” Director of Facilities Planning and Management Brian Zobel said. “However, we’re going to do our best to get it done this fall.”

Parking lot 11 will be rebuilt. The current lot was built in 2000, but will be giving a new, smoother feel for attendees of Warhawk sports events.

While the various projects that will be happening in the summer of 2025 are expected to cause minimal disruption, the university does have plans to make sure students and staff can navigate as smoothly as possible.

“The start and end date[s] is the expected timeline,” said vice chancellor for finance and administrative affairs Brenda Jones. “Sometimes, weather can change those dates. Sometimes, vendors change those dates on us or contractors.”

These projects are a combination of various organizations working with the university such as the Wisconsin Department of Administration, which approves, runs and oversees the work happening on campus.

These plans are part of the university’s six and 10-year plans to modernize the campus for staff and students, with the main setback being the time it takes to get approval from the state.

The next major project after the steam line replacement is the reconstruction of the interior of Winther Hall, which will see the building get a new interior. The planned time of construction is from the end of the spring term of 2026 to January of 2029.

Over the next few years, people will see the campus get a newer look that will help students, staff, faculty and visitors see the beauty of this institution.