Founders Day Celebration showcases campus excellence

Aliza Kaiser Chancellor Corey King delivers opening remarks at the Founders Day Celebration Saturday, April 26 in the University Center Hamilton Room.

The 2025 Founders Day Celebration honored excellence in exceptional undergraduates, impactful alumni, and outstanding service to the UW-Whitewater community, while connecting past, present and future generations of Warhawks Saturday, April 16 in the University Center.

Five awards were presented to 17 recipients, recognizing alumni and undergraduates that embody university values and exemplify the spirit of Warhawk Bold.

Richard “Dick” and Roni Telfer were presented with the S.A. White Award for Contributions to UW-Whitewater. Dick served 30 years at UW-W, including chancellor from 2007 to 2015, during which he made many contributions to the campus including the King/Chávez Scholars program that supports first generation and lower socioeconomic students.

“He has provided a legacy and a foundation for our campus in which now I stand upon,” said Chancellor Corey King. “And with Roni right there, making every step of the way that our institution continues to value what’s important and what we believe is the right thing to do.”

Tyler Brasington and Sylvia Washington were presented with the Outstanding Recent Alumni award for graduates within the last 15 years. A trip to Yellowstone National Park with UW-W professors led Brasington to starting a research project, and later his professional career at Grand Teton National Park.

“On my very first trip to Yellowstone, I wasn’t sure what to expect but I found myself in one of the most engaging and inclusive learning environments that I’ve ever experienced,” said Brasington. “I am incredibly grateful to the faculty and professors here at Whitewater.”

Washington earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from UW-W, and later a doctorate from Indiana University. Washington currently serves as the director of DEI and partnerships at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

“The faculty and peers at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater instilled in me a commitment to equity, justice, and lifelong learning,” said Washington. “This award is not just a recognition of past achievements, but a reminder of the responsibility to affect positive change on our communities.”

Lisa Werner and Eric Studesville were presented with the Distinguished Alumni for Professional Achievement. Werner, a lifelong Warhawk, currently works as a music teacher and band director and serves as the senior symphony orchestra manager for Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“This university shaped me in ways I never could have imagined, through the mentorship of dedicated professors, the friendships that became lifelong connections, and the challenges that pushed me to grow both personally and professionally,” said Werner.

Studesville, who is now the associate head coach for the Miami Dolphins, began his journey at UW-W as a member of the football team.

“I came to Whitewater in the fall of 1989 to begin my college journey and never could have imagined the places I would go,” said Studesville. “Words will not express how grateful I am for this award, this university, and the relationships that changed my life.”

Jeff Angileri was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award for Service to UW-Whitewater. Angileri began at UW-W as a student and later returned professionally, now serving as executive director of university marketing and communications.

“I am part of a joyful, hard-working and creative family at UW-W, people who energize me every day. As I stand before you today, I am so proud to be a Warhawk,” said Angileri.

Brian Michael, JT White, Grant Rohloff, Maggie Ward, Isabelle Doherty, Emily Dreikosen, Aster Cross, Abi Lewon, Jordyn Halverson and Beto Patino Luna were presented with the Lori and Eric Lorenz Outstanding Student Scholars Award for outstanding undergraduate performance academically and in the campus community.

“I encourage each of you to sustain your demonstrated excellence in your professional careers, and would love to invite you to honor each of you with an alumni award someday,” said alumnus and former Board of Directors chair Tim Hyland.

This year’s Founders Day Celebration stood as a powerful testament to the great impact of the Warhawk community, and showcased the achievements of Warhawks who have embraced the university’s values and transformed them into meaningful careers.