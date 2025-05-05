Spring Splash 2025

As flowers bloom and temperatures rise across Wisconsin, so does students’ anticipation and excitement for the end of the school year. For the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, that energy culminated Saturday, May 3, with Spring Splash – an annual end of the year celebration drawing both Whitewater students and visitors from across the state into a weekend of parties, music and memories.

From backyard fires to packed house parties, Spring Splash has become a cherished tradition for students eager to end the academic year. But with the influx of guests and often alcohol-fueled hangouts, law enforcement officials say that the party atmosphere comes with its challenges.

“It’s just really a matter of looking at past events and trying to predict if we’re going to have a quieter or heavier year,” said UW-Whitewater Chief of Police Matthew Kiederlen.

To prepare, the city and campus brings in additional officers from Walworth, Jefferson and Rock counties.

Kiederlen said that while drinking on private property is unlikely to draw police attention, walking down the street with an open container does.

“The first point of decision rests with the individual,” Kiederlen said. “Oftentimes we end up putting ourselves in a bad spot before the police are ever involved.”

The most common offenses during Spring Splash include underage alcohol consumption, carrying open intoxicants in public and general disorderly conduct.

“Our focus is ensuring public safety and order are maintained to the best of our ability, and the best way to do that is to address concerns when they are minor issues before they become larger problems,” said Whitewater Police Department Chief Daniel Meyer.

Campus police are particularly focused on students returning to the dorms, where issues like medical emergencies or interpersonal conflicts can arise.

“My officers will always prioritize life safety over everything else,” Kiederlen said. “If you get back to your residence hall and your roommate is throwing up all over the place, we’re not coming in there to give citations, we’re coming in there to make sure that individual gets the medical assistance they need.”

Despite the risks, many students see Spring Splash as a highlight of the college experience.

“I think it’s a great time to be with friends,” said Brandon Frosch, a 2024 UW-Whitewater graduate visiting his friends for the event.

Both police chiefs agree that students can enjoy the festivities without getting into trouble – if they make responsible choices.

“If you want to sit around, have a few drinks with friends, and enjoy nice weather, I think anyone would tell you to go for it,” said Kiederlen. “But don’t get involved in the dumb behaviors that often revolve around inappropriate use of alcohol. The reality is of all the days to do dumb things, Spring Splash is probably the worst of them. There’s too many officers watching too many things and you’re going to be in a bad spot.”

As the sun sets on Spring Splash 2025, most students returned home with cherished memories rather than citations. With proper planning, cooperation and responsibility, the event continues to offer a joyful send-off to another academic year.