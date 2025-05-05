Always learn on the job

Submitted by Parker Olsen Editor of the Royal Purple, Parker Olsen

I never really enjoyed school, but as we approach graduation I have a little bit of a hard time imagining life without school. Thankfully, I always approach opportunities asking myself what I can learn. At the Royal Purple my approach of wondering what I can learn has been my most valuable asset. When I begin my job after graduation, I’ll bring that same outlook.

Four years ago I was brought on to Royal Purple as an assistant sports editor, and not long after I got thrown into the head sports editor position. At that point I had essentially no journalism experience, but the Royal Purple became my classroom. Asking many questions, probably too many, to Dr. Zukas and getting thrown into the fire was how I learned. I hope that anyone joining the Royal Purple can take advantage of the incredible opportunities that the Royal Purple has provided so many of us.

Be a sponge, not a board – absorb everything you can, don’t let it roll right off.

During my time in the Royal Purple I’ve written 100 articles and contributed photos to another dozen. Those numbers show how fantastic of an opportunity Royal Purple is, it has been my greatest classroom from day one.

These four years in Royal Purple have crafted me into the writer I am today and largely the person I am. I see so much growth in myself that looking back I’m not sure how I was lucky enough to get the opportunities I did. This is where I learned how to lead, as well as found a passion for helping others as they took that first step into the ring.

Having grown up watching Warhawk football, getting to sit in the press box and talk with players and coaches was beyond special for me. Those first two years I really was living out a dream.

Now, after another two years, I have gained experiences in a wide variety of areas in a number of ways. Not only have I ventured into news coverage but I’ve also hit new forms of media, taking on a role at 91.7 The Edge and working with UWW-TV and other TV opportunities. In just a few weeks I’ll start my full-time job working in radio, where I’ll not only get to keep up working in journalism but also continue to learn.

I cannot express how thankful I am for the Royal Purple and all it has done for me. The communication department as a whole has been incredibly helpful to me on my journey to becoming a journalist. I hope everyone who comes into the Royal Purple or any student media can find the joys in it and benefit from it as much as I have.