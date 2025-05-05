Congrats, keep moving forward

Submitted by Douglas Bradley UW-Whitewater student body President, Douglas Bradley

My fellow Warhawks,

As we near the end of this academic year, I am filled with a profound sense of pride, gratitude, and admiration for my peers whom I have had the distinct honor of serving as the student body president.

This year has been nothing short of WARHAWK BOLD. Together, we’ve navigated moments of uncertainty, celebrated hard-won victories, and strengthened the foundation upon which our university stands. Unfortunately, we’ve also suffered losses together; we’ve turned to one another in our times of grief to support one another while never straying from working to better ourselves, motivating our peers, and growing our campus community. The resilience, compassion, and grace shown by our student community has been nothing less than inspiring.

To the graduating class, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Yours is a class marked by grace in adversity and strength in conviction. As you step beyond these familiar halls, may you carry with you the wisdom earned here and the pride of knowing you have left this campus better than you found it. Thank you for your service to others, and good luck to your future endeavors.

To those returning in the fall, the work of building a strong and equitable campus is never complete, but with your voices, your leadership, and your passion, I have no doubt that we will reach new heights. Change is only possible when ordinary people step out of their comfort zone to serve others, and I have every confidence in your ability to rise to the occasion; continue to excel in all you do while keeping an eye out for those who need your support. And remember, today’s a great day to be a Warhawk!

It is my great honor and privilege to serve you as the student body president. I am excited to have been elected to another term of serving you… my peers. There is always much work to be done, but with your support, our future, and the future of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, is bright. I wish you nothing but success and happiness. Enjoy your summer break, you’ve earned it!

Blessings to you and yours.