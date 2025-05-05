Wisconsin courses offer a golfer’s dream

Wisconsin has solidified itself as one of the premier golf destinations in the country, with championship-caliber courses that attract players from all over the world. Whether you’re a casual golfer or a dedicated player seeking a bucket-list round, these courses provide an unforgettable journey through Wisconsin’s natural beauty.

Sand Valley

Nestled in central Wisconsin, Sand Valley has quickly become a must-visit golf destination. This course embraces the prehistoric dunes left behind by ancient glacial movements. Sand Valley transports players to a setting that many consider reminiscent of the great links courses of Scotland. Additional courses on the property, including but not limited to Mammoth Dunes and The Lido, further enhance its reputation as a top-tier golf resort.

SentryWorld

Located in Stevens Point, SentryWorld is a beautifully manicured course known for its picturesque landscapes and strategic design. The famous “Flower Hole,” surrounded by thousands of blooming colors, remains one of the most visually appealing holes in all of golf. SentryWorld has also been a host to major tournaments, including the U.S. Senior Open, further establishing its status as a premier Wisconsin golf destination.

Whistling Straits

Along the shores of Lake Michigan in Kohler, Wisconsin, Whistling Straits is one of the most celebrated courses in the world. This links-style masterpiece features dunes, deep pot bunkers, and breathtaking views of the lake. Having hosted multiple PGA Championships and the 2021 Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits challenges even the best golfers while providing an unforgettable experience for all who visit. This course is a must-visit if you find yourself in the state.

Erin Hills

Located in Washington County, Erin Hills is a very challenging course and was home to the 2017 U.S. Open and the future site of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Erin Hills features rolling fairways, deep rough, and smooth-rolling greens that challenge golfers at every level. Designed to take full advantage of Wisconsin’s natural topography, the course offers a true championship experience all while providing stunning scenery. Walking the fairways of Erin Hills provides a glimpse into the challenges faced by the world’s best players on one of the nation’s most respected layouts.