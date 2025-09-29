Making The Young a cultural landmark

Introducing Micheal Stefiuk, UW–Whitewater’s newest director of The Young.

As the incoming director of The Young performing arts venue, Michael Stefiuk is two steps ahead of the first act in his planning, but will wait to observe how the community uses and envisions the venue’s future before giving away the plot.

He follows advice from interim director and College of Arts & Communication Dean Michael Dugan. The acclaimed trombonist recommended he “listen first, then tune the system.” And Stefiuk is all ears.

“My leadership style is that everyone’s opinion matters. I like to be a collaborative leader and harbor a good sense of humor to build relationships and break the ice,” Stefiuk said. “Trying to be omnipresent and attend all the performances, I want to be an avid listener and speak with local artists and organizations so the venue feels like it belongs to the community.”

Some say the best way to live is by doing a job you like, and Stefiuk is prime example of that. Through his love for the arts, he plans to not only become a part of The Young, but continue to build upon its legacy.

“The things I like doing more are part and parcel with the job I do, I like going to concerts, shows and comedians, I like taking in the arts,” Stefiuk said.“Building up this venue entails building new seasons, so that audiences will be excited to come participate and engage with us at The Young,” Stefiuk said. “I have worked with a lot of great artists along my way, like Bill Meyer and Brian Willson, and original Broadway stars like Hamilton. Bringing my connections to these artists to the young is something I have and hope to bring.”

Overall, Stefiuk wants to inform Warhawks and Whitewater residents of the rich resources they have on the UW-W campus, and that they should venture into The Young for a show.

“I want to build a cultural landmark with a strong repetition of great experiences,” Stefiuk said.