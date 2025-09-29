Marching band visits Milwaukee Brewers

Natalie Illikainen Marching Band plays the national anthem under the jumbotron as the Brewer players are shown on the screen paying tribute to the flag.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Marching Band performed with the Milwaukee Brewers September 26 marking the second time in two years that it has stepped onto the field of a major Wisconsin sports team.

Two years ago the marching band had the honor of performing at Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers, and now the same band strutted across the Brewers’ home stadium, American Family Field. Two Warhawk alums were featured: One being a band alum who invited the marching band to play the National Anthem, and the second a baseball team alum who invited the team to be recognized for their third national championship win. according to Director of Bands Glenn Hayes.

Before the marching band arrived on the field, the baseball team was escorted to see where the game would be taking place, along with the team’s dugout. As players journeyed past the stands looking in awe out into the stadium, audience members smiled and cheered in celebration.

When the time came, the band set up in front of the jumbotron, but not touching the green turf, while the baseball team was standing by the Aurora Health Care Bullpen. The team’s Division III Championship play was broadcast for all to see, and the crowd went wild as the team appeared in front of thousands of Brewers fans.

“I’m excited to perform and represent the university while being on the same field as my favorite MLB team,” sophomore Eli Abraham said.

Abraham previously had the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall, and now at the Brewers game. He stated the difference is that Carnegie Hall was more music-focused, while the Brewer game is lighthearted and simpler. He added how none of his future performances could ever top or compare to either of them.

“This experience took a lot of preparation for the Warhawk Strut and The Star Spangled Banner,” Abraham said. “As a section leader of the trumpets, I felt that I had to be more prepared to make my section succeed. It’s both challenging and rewarding to be in that position.”

Junior Mitch McCarty is one of many marching band members who have performed at both Lambeau Field and American Family Field.

“I’m excited to play at the Brewers game, even though I’m a Cubs fan,” junior Mitch Mccarty said. “It’s still a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on an MLB Field, no matter the team.”

He says that Lambeau was more stressful due to performing a full show at halftime, while at the Brewers game they aren’t moving and playing familiar tunes to both campus students and Brewers fans.

“The adrenaline is still going to kick in, but I think the band will have an amazing time both on the field and in the stands,” McCarty said. “I am more nervous about my Soprano saxophone solo at the Family Fest game, and this experience will help me deal with the nervousness of a lot of eyes on me.”

Senior Loren Kutz was another marching band member who was very excited for the performance. Kutz has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lambeau Field and now American Family Field. She described Carnegie as a wind ensemble performance on a stage and both fields to have a larger group of people appreciating performing there, as many non-musicians aren’t familiar with Carnegie.

“I had my high school graduation ceremony at the American Family Field, so it’s a big deal returning to perform,” Kutz said. “I’m not one for sports, but the Brewers seem to have a good streak and season, so I am excited to watch the game in the stands without my uniform or instrument on.”

Senior Ian Curless, like Kutz, has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lambeau Field and American Family Field. He describes all performances having the same energy, the same awestruck moment, as well as getting a job done.

“This is my first time being at the American Family Field and I’m excited to hear the crowd screaming during Warhawk Strut, then in silence for the National Anthem,” Curless said. “I enjoy watching live sports and feeding off of the crowd’s energy, and it will be nice to relax in the stands with my closest friends.”

It is important to know the history of the band with this stadium, as well as future plans for their next Wisconsin-loving team performance.

“This is the fourth time the marching band has performed at a Brewers game, the first being on opening day back in 1989, next being the last opening day of the county stadium in 1999, and 2000 being the official last opening day since the crane incident,” Hayes said.

Hayes has stated that he and the marching band are always proud to represent the university and express their pride toward the students because they always come through with every performance. Hayes is open to future performances at other Wisconsin sporting event venues.

At the end of their performance, the crowd burst into cheers as the jumbotron flashed images of band members proudly sporting their purple Warhawk attire.