Off-campus gunman spotted near Wells over weekend

UPDATE (9/29/25 @ 5:51 p.m.):

The Whitewater Police Department released more details about the shots fired incident near the UW-Whitewater campus Friday, Sept. 26.

Police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of S. Summit Street and W. Highland Street at 11:47 p.m., an intersection located a quarter mile south of Andersen Library. Upon arrival, officers found multiple .40-caliber bullet casings in the intersection.

Officers quickly identified Pablo J. Vasquez Brittain, 19, of Delavan, as the suspect responsible for the incident. According to police, he was in an altercation which led him to discharge the firearm. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Whitewater PD detectives executed a search warrant at a Delavan residence where Vasquez Brittain was believed to be located. During their search, assisted Walworth County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the

Delavan Police Department, they found multiple individuals possessing firearms. All individuals were taken into custody. The firearm believed to have been fired from the vehicle in the incident was recovered, along with illicit drugs, which were turned over to the Delavan Police Department for prosecution.

Vasquez Brittain was confined in the Walworth County Jail and charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety by the The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office. Matthew J. Conrad, 18, of Elkhorn, and Lamar N. Early, 19, of Delavan, were also confined in the Walworth County Jail but have not been charged with any crimes.

An investigation is still underway. Anyone with crucial information is encouraged to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using P3tips.com.

—

Whitewater Police Dispatch received a report of shots fired near the UW-Whitewater campus Friday, Sept. 26, around 11:30 p.m. The university made students and faculty aware of these incidents in compliance with the “Timely Warning” provisions of the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act.

The incident took place around a quarter mile off campus. During the investigation following the incident, it was reported that a male, described as being of Hispanic descent, was seen carrying a firearm near the Wells Hall complex. While an investigation is still underway by the City of Whitewater Police Department with the assistance of UW-Whitewater Police, a suspect was taken into custody.

There will be increased police patrols around the east residence halls for the foreseeable future, including Wells, Knilans, Wellers and Tutt Halls.

There is no ongoing threat to the campus community. Royal Purple has requested police records relating to the incident.

Anyone with information related to this alleged incident is asked to contact UW-Whitewater Police at 262-472-4660. You can also call that non-emergency line if you are ever in a situation where you are unsure or scared, or you can call 911 for emergencies only.