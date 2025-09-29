Women’s soccer is more than just a team

The final score told one story: Warhawks 4, Benedictine 0. But if you looked past the flashing numbers and crowd’s cheer, you’d see another story unfolding. A story about friendship, energy, and two freshmen, Aria Patel and Abby LaMere, who are proving that college soccer is about so much more than just the game.

For Patel, the key word of the night was chemistry.

“Coming in as freshmen, we were welcomed right away,” Patel said. “That environment really shows in how we play, our passes, our connections, the way we create chances. It all comes from the bond we’ve built.”

It’s hard to argue with that when this Warhawk team is in action. The ball moves with purpose and teammates know exactly where to find each other on the pitch. Opportunities don’t just appear, they’re created.

LaMere summed it up in her own way.

“We bring the energy,” said LaMere, who finished with one assist. “On the field, off the field, it doesn’t matter. That energy keeps us close, and it keeps us pushing.”

Against Benedictine, that energy translated into dominance. Four goals scored. Zero goals given up. A clean and confident performance that showed exactly what these Warhawks are capable of when everything clicks. Patel called it “a good representation” of the season so far, a team that has been knocking on the door for weeks and finally kicked it wide open.

Behind that sharp play is a balance of focus and fun. Each athlete has their own way of preparing for matches. Patel likes to visualize before games, watching tapes of previous games, picturing herself on the field, and training her mind to reset after mistakes.

LaMere takes the quieter route.

“I’m very locked in before games,” LaMere said. “I kind of keep to myself until it’s time for the team to come together. Then the music’s on, we’re in the dance circle, and the energy shifts.”

That shift between individual focus and collective hype may be the Warhawks’ secret weapon. Patel and LaMere don’t compare this team to a powerhouse sports film or a dramatic underdog story. Instead, they both say that the team has a strong bond that extends beyond the sport they play together.

“At the end of the day, we’re teammates, but we’re also best friends,” Patel said. “On the field, on the sidelines, off the field, we’re constantly cheering each other on. We love each other.”

That love has translated into growth. Earlier in the season, the team often struggled to finish chances, leaving games with frustration rather than celebration.

“We’re capitalizing,” LaMere said. “We had a lot of chances tonight, and we actually put them away. On defense, we didn’t give anything up either.”

The Warhawks’ improved chemistry has been one key piece to the puzzle. The other is hard work.

Patel gave credit where it was due.

“Coach [Montanye] has been pushing us in practice, working on drills that translate directly into games,” Patel said. “Offense, defense, we’ve been training on both, and it’s showing.”

The Warhawks are still a young team, but nights like this prove they are maturing fast. With Patel and LaMere leading the charge, they are not just playing soccer, they are building something bigger. Culture, tight-knit bonds and an energy that’s contagious.

If you ask them, this victory is just the beginning.