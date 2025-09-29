When tradition meets community

Macey Hotz Football players lined up after practice to shake the hands of Fairhaven residents

On Thursday, Sept. 25, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team welcomed residents of Fairhaven Senior Services to its practice, continuing a tradition that has been bringing smiles to the community for nearly seven years. Residents showed up in their Warhawk gear ready to show their support for the team.

The event invited seniors to watch the football practice and greet players afterward in a handshake line. For many of the 21 residents who attended this year, the visit is more than just an event. It is also a way to engage in the community and watch the sport that many share a passion for. Some have even been attending the university’s football games before their time in Fairhaven.

Fairhaven, which has provided senior housing and care since 1962, emphasizes the importance of community involvement for its residents and how much this event means to them. Brian Robinson, Fairhaven’s Director of Marketing and Community Relations, stated that the practice provides a meaningful opportunity for both Fairhaven residents and Warhawk football players and staff.

“For us, it’s about being a part of the community,” Robinson said. “That’s what Whitewater is about, finding opportunities to bring people together.”

The relationship between Fairhaven and the university has been growing for years and benefiting both residents and the team. Residents enjoy the chance to support their team, while players are reminded of their role in the community beyond their athletics.

Robinson explained that it can be difficult for residents to go out to a Saturday game considering the large crowds and noise. The practice provides a more accessible way for residents to engage with the team.

UW-Whitewater’s head football coach Jace Rindahl said that the smiles on residents’ faces make the experience rewarding for everyone involved.

“Residents are very happy and joyful,” Rindahl said. “The smiles on their faces, you can tell that it means a lot to them. It’s just really good for our players to be able to serve and give their time to others. It’s important to be a good person, and it helps them to be better football players too.”

Resident Merry Sonshine said that her favorite part of the event is meeting the players.

“Some of them even stopped to talk with me! These guys are just great,” Sonshine said.

Beyond football, the event highlights Whitewater’s commitment to making connections within the community and participating in events that everyone can get involved in. The practice is meant for student athletes and seniors to come together not only to celebrate the game of football but also to strengthen bonds within the community and carry on a meaningful tradition.

As the event wrapped up with handshakes, smiles and words of encouragement, the practice serves as a reminder that the passion for football goes beyond just the game. For both residents and athletes, it was a moment of pride and connection over a shared love for the sport.